Windscribe currently has a referral program but we discontinued the affiliate side of it in January 2021. In short, we made the decision to end all paid marketing efforts, including affiliate marketing, which you can read about on our blog.



We still support individual referrals through our Refer a Friend program.



When you invite your friends to join Windscribe, we'll give you a bonus 1GB of data every month for every user you refer. Your friend will also get the same amount of bonus traffic every month. And if any of your friends pay for a monthly or yearly Pro plan, you'll also get the same Pro plan for free!



Please read through the Account Linking instructions here. Follow these steps exactly as outlined in order to receive your referral bonus and upgrade match.







