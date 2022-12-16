Why Does Netflix Only Show Originals?

If you're unaware, starting August 2021, Netflix had started cracking down on DNS and VPN providers. This was done in order to prevent access to geo restricted content due to tremendous pressure placed on Netflix by content producers

Initially, this issue was affecting U.S. based geo-restricted content. However, as time progressed, it starting affecting all regions. As a result, when connected to the VPN, you might only have access to Netflix Original titles.

How Does Netflix Block Non-originals?

How Netflix achieves this is a two step process. The first thing done by Netflix is a comparison between the geographical information associated with the method of payment against the IP used to access the service. If the information does not match, you will only be presented with Netflix Original titles. For instance, if you had used a U.S based credit card for your Netflix account and were trying to access with a U.K. based IP, Netflix will detect the mismatch.

The second thing done by Netflix is an IP check against certain databases. A lot of web services such as online gambling, financial institutions, etc are tied into certain IP databases. These databases provide generic information about the IP such as IP geo-location, hosting providers, IP classification, and more. If Netflix is able to determine that the IP being used to access their resources belongs to a VPN and/or a proxy provider, you will have access to Netflix Original titles only or sometimes be blocked from streaming entirely.

Can Windscribe Help Unblock More Netflix Content?

We have dedicated a lot of resources and time over the years to get around blocks by Netflix and other streaming providers and for the most part, our solutions are working well. But we can't make any promises or guarantees about this. It's an ongoing cat and mouse game with streaming services and VPNs to block and unblock content so while everything might work perfectly one day, the next day some new blocking can go live and totally break everything until a new unblocking solution is created.

We continue to work on solutions to bypass these types of issues but, due to the complexity of the problems and solutions required, it is an on-going process. Rest assured, this matter is being actively looked at.