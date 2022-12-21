We have recently updated a feature that allows users to take advantage of a selection of third party DNS services while connected to the Windscribe VPN.

After installing the latest version of the Windscribe desktop app, here's how you can change the internal DNS:

Ensure that the desktop client is disconnected and that the firewall has been disabled. This is important

Click the Preferences tab (top left next to the Windscribe logo)









tab (top left next to the Windscribe logo) Next, select Advanced Options (cog/gear icon)

(cog/gear icon) Scroll down and look for the App Internal DNS option









option From the drop down list, select the DNS service you'd like to use









Return to the main screen of the desktop client and connect to a location

After you have connected, open Command Prompt (Windows) or Terminal (Linux or MacOS) and run an nslookup test against any domain. Here we ran a test against twitch.tv, using Google:





After running the nslookup test, you should get a DNS result for the third party DNS. You can also run a DNS leak test to confirm your queries aren't leaking to your ISP.



NOTE: Keep in mind that when using the custom DNS, your R.O.B.E.R.T. settings will not be applied as R.O.B.E.R.T. is Windscribe's DNS. If you want to use R.O.B.E.R.T., just select it from the settings above again and reconnect to the VPN.