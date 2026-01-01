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Get a Los Angeles IP Address Anywhere

Grab a digital seat in the City of Angels. Windscribe gives you a Los Angeles IP address to access local services from any corner of the globe, watch local TV, and secure your data with a single click.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Los Angeles

Get a Los Angeles IP address and experience the internet exactly like a local, no matter where you are.

Switch Your IP to Los Angeles

From catching Lakers games to streaming West Coast news, Windscribe gives you a Los Angeles IP address so you look local even when you’re not.
Switch Your IP to Los Angeles

Access Los Angeles Services

Route your connection through our Los Angeles VPN server to access local government portals or City of LA utility services without triggering security alerts.
Access Los Angeles Services

Watch Local TV Anywhere

Stream KTLA 5 news, watch local KCAL broadcasts, and unlock regional programming on platforms like Hulu or YouTube TV that usually requires you to be physically standing in Tinseltown.
Watch Local TV Anywhere

Stream Every Game Live

Use a Los Angeles IP to watch every Dodgers game via SNLA+ or catch Kings matchups on FanDuel Sports Network West, bypassing the regional restrictions when you’re out of state.
Stream Every Game Live

Run Localized Testing

Windscribe’s Los Angeles VPN servers show you ads, rankings, and local content exactly how your target audience in La La Land sees them.
Run Localized Testing

Secure Your Connection in the City of Angels

Hide your digital footprint and keep your browsing activity private with our Los Angeles VPN servers.
Keep Your Data Safe

Keep Your Data Safe

We lock your traffic inside an AES-256-encrypted VPN tunnel, making your data invisible to ISPs.
Avoid Sketchy Domains

Avoid Sketchy Domains

Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malware, clickbait, and shady domains at the DNS level before they hit your screen.
Browse Safely on Free Wi-Fi

Browse Safely on Free Wi-Fi

Our Firewall blocks all connectivity outside the VPN tunnel, so your data stays safe, even on sketchy networks.
All Your Devices

Conexões ilimitadas
Em todos os seus dispositivos

A Windscribe oferece aplicativos e extensões de navegador para todas as plataformas e dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
E muito mais!E muito mais!
All Your Devices

Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Los Angeles?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Los Angeles VPN Answered

How can I get an LA IP address?

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Download Winscribe and create your account, if you haven’t already. Then, open your Windscribe app, scroll through our US locations, and tap on Los Angeles. Once you hit connect, your traffic is routed through the City of Angels, making it look like you're browsing from the heart of the city.

What does a VPN cost in Los Angeles?

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In LA, you're usually looking at anywhere from $3 to $16 USD per month for a premium service. While many providers try to lock you into a multi-year commitment, our Build-A-Plan is a favorite for folks who like to keep things flexible. You can add a Los Angeles server and unlimited data for just $3 USD a month. To get a VPN for Los Angeles, check out our upgrade page.

Is using a VPN legal in California?

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Yes, absolutely. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Los Angeles and throughout the state of California. In fact, given California's leadership in digital privacy with the 2026 CCPA/CPPA updates, using a VPN is a standard best practice. It helps you exercise your right to limit the sharing of your 'sensitive personal information,' like your precise geolocation. Still, remember that a VPN is a security tool, not a get-out-of-jail-free card. If an activity is illegal without a VPN, it remains illegal with one. The VPN just adds a layer of privacy to your connection.

Which VPNs offer servers in California?

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Most major providers have a presence in major California cities. At Windscribe, we offer multiple servers in California, in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Jose, all fast enough for 4K streaming and gaming. This granularity is essential if you need a specific LA IP for accurate local search results or for testing geo-targeted campaigns in the heart of the entertainment industry.

Does Windscribe have a Los Angeles VPN browser extension?

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Yes! If you only need to change your location within your web browser, our extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge is a perfect fit. It’s a lightweight way to grab a Los Angeles IP instantly, allowing you to access local California sites or log into LA-based accounts without affecting the rest of your computer’s connection. It also includes Time Warp and Location Warp, which sync your browser time and GPS settings to match LA so you don't get flagged by picky websites. If you want to protect your whole device (like your email app or Spotify), you’ll want to use the full Windscribe app instead.

How do I set up Windscribe to work with an LA location?

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It’s as simple as it gets! For PC/Mac, just download the app from the Windscribe site, sign in, and click Los Angeles in the server list. For mobile, grab the app from the App Store or Google Play, log in, and tap the power button after selecting an LA server. Once it goes green, you’re virtually anchored in LA.

Can a VPN help me access the Los Angeles Times securely?

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You bet. Sometimes local news sites like the LA Times can be picky about traffic coming from international IPs or suspicious networks. By connecting to a Windscribe Los Angeles server, you get a clean, local IP that makes you look like a regular reader from the city. Plus, our browser extension has a built-in ad and cookie blocker to make your browsing experience cleaner.
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