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Windscribe's VPN Servers: Choose The Best VPN Location For Your Needs

Explore a VPN server list that includes both free and paid options. Sign up for an account in a few clicks, and get access to online vpn software that’s fast, stable, and secure.
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Windscribe's VPN Servers: Choose The Best VPN Location For Your Needs

Full List of Windscribe Server Locations
(69+ Countries & 115+ Cities)

Why Windscribe is the VPN Software You Should Pick

With a VPN server list spanning 190+ locations, advanced anti-censorship and ad-blocking features, and a commitment to never store any identifying logs, Windscribe checks all the boxes for a modern, privacy-focused service.
Download Windscribe on your iPhone, Android, Windows PC, and a range of other supported platforms. Benefit from unlimited personal devices, no data caps, and a streaming experience that reliably supports all your favorite services. Use Windscribe for P2P connections, gaming, staying safe on public wifi, or simply to save money.
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Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe

Frequently Asked Questions

Existem locais de servidores de VPN gratuitos?

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Sim! A Windscribe oferece acesso gratuito a servidores em 10 países (/features/use-for-free/), incluindo EUA, Canadá, Reino Unido e mais. Sem cartão. Sem pegadinhas. É só se cadastrar e usar. Faça upgrade para o banquete completo a partir de US$ 5,75/mês (/upgrade) ou escolha alguns locais extras e dados ilimitados por US$ 3/mês (https://windscribe.com/blog/vpn-build-a-plan/).

Quantos locais de servidores a Windscribe oferece?

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Temos locais em mais de 85 países e centenas de cidades, então, a menos que você more na Fossa das Marianas, provavelmente está coberto. Todos os nossos locais são reais, ou seja, servidores físicos, não invenções.

Como posso saber se um servidor da Windscribe está offline?

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Boa pergunta! Confira nossa página de status (/status) para ver a velocidade, a funcionalidade e o status atual de cada datacenter.

Os servidores da Windscribe são físicos ou virtuais?

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Cada um de nossos servidores está fisicamente localizado no país indicado. Sem coordenadas GPS falsas. Nada de “Índia” que na verdade fica em Nova Jersey. Saiba mais: Virtual or Physical? Windscribe Has the Most Server Locations (https://windscribe.com/blog/virtual-or-physical-windscribe-has-the-most-server-locations/)

Os servidores da Windscribe suportam 10 Gbps?

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Com certeza. Mais de 85 locais já suportam conexões de 10 Gbps, para você navegar, assistir e fazer torrent como se o modem tivesse tomado um gole de cafeína. Detalhes: Windscribe Server Upgrades – 85 Locations Support 10 Gbps (https://windscribe.com/blog/windscribe-server-upgrades-85-locations-support-10-gbps/)

O que é um servidor de VPN?

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Um servidor de VPN é um computador remoto ao qual você se conecta por um túnel criptografado. Ele substitui seu endereço IP pelo dele, fazendo parecer que você está em outro lugar. Tipo teletransporte, só que com menos moléculas. Uma rede de datacenters robusta é um fator chave na escolha do melhor VPN (https://windscribe.com/blog/how-to-pick-a-good-vpn/).

Qual é a vantagem de ter servidores físicos?

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Servidores físicos = menor latência e melhor velocidade. E a gente joga limpo: se dizemos que é em Tóquio, é em Tóquio. Não “perto de Tóquio”.

Como escolher o melhor servidor para velocidade?

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Use o aplicativo da Windscribe e escolha o local com a menor latência (ping). Dica: o botão “Melhor Local” conecta automaticamente à opção mais rápida. Baixe a Windscribe (/download) se ainda não tiver.

Posso usar qualquer servidor para torrent?

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Quase todos os locais da Windscribe suportam atividade P2P. Fique atento aos poucos que não suportam: você verá um pequeno ícone de P2P riscado, indicando para não usar torrent naquele local. Para mais detalhes, veja nosso artigo na Base de Conhecimento (/knowledge-base/articles/does-windscribe-allow-peer-to-peer-p2p-traffic/).

Há diferença entre servidores por continente?

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O desempenho pode variar conforme o local, a congestão de rede e até a “vibe” do continente. Para melhores velocidades, escolha um local geograficamente próximo (ou use “Melhor Local” no app).

E se o local que eu quero não estiver disponível?

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Conte para a gente (https://discord.com/invite/vpn). Reclame. Marque a gente no X (https://x.com/windscribecom). Estamos sempre expandindo conforme a demanda. E, diferente de alguns VPNs, não adicionamos “local” só para encher o mapa: se lançamos, é real.

Como encontro o endereço do meu servidor de VPN?

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Fácil. Assim que você se conecta a qualquer local no app da Windscribe, seu novo endereço IP aparece na tela. Ou, se preferir, visite nossa página de verificação de IP enquanto estiver conectado.
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