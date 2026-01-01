About Windscribe

The internet was created so people across the globe could have access to any type of information, no matter where they are. As the Internet matured, various entities have tried to put up walls to control who sees what, while at the same time stepping up surveillance practices, which range from trying to sell you things you don't need, to prosecution of ordinary citizens for ambiguous crimes.
We at Windscribe believe that what is happening is wrong and fixable. Since the Internet is a product of technology, these problems can be solved by applying other technologies in a smart way.
We aim to develop easy to use yet powerful tools, that allow anyone to circumvent censorship, access geographically restricted content, and minimize their exposure to marketers, criminals and surveillance dragnets. Let's bring back the Internet as it was meant to be.