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Terms of Use

Updated: April 16 2025
Bunch of boring stuff you won't read but probably should, at least the TL;DRs.

Acceptance of Terms

This Agreement is a legal document which sets out your rights and obligations, and those of Windscribe Limited., the owner of Windscribe, a company registered in the province of Ontario, Canada (“Windscribe”, “Company”, “Service”, “we”, “us” or “our”), in relation to the Windscribe website (the “Site”, “Website” or “Service”) and the services offered by Windscribe through it. 
All use of this Site and all associated services is subject to the following terms and conditions ("Terms of Use"). By accessing and browsing this Site and all related services, you agree to be bound by these Terms of Use.
TL;DR
Agree to the terms or don't use the service.

Copyright

Company alone shall own all right, title and interest, including all related intellectual property rights, in and to our technology, the content and the service and any suggestions, ideas, enhancement requests, feedback, recommendations or other information provided by you or any other party relating to Windscribe. The company name, the company logo, and the product names associated with Windscribe are trademarks of company or third parties, and no right or license is granted to use them. The copying, redistribution, use or publication by you of any such matters or any part of the Windscribe is strictly prohibited. You do not acquire ownership rights to any content, document or other materials viewed through Windscribe. The posting of information or materials on Windscribe does not constitute a waiver of any right in such information and materials. Some of the content on the site may be the copyrighted work of third parties.
TL;DR
Don't use our name or brand to sell shawarma.

Service

Windscribe is providing this service on an “as is, as available” basis without representation or warranty of any kind. Windscribe does not guarantee as to the continuous availability of the service or of any specific feature(s) of the service, however we will do our best to do so. Windscribe will inform you of any significant changes to the service it may occasionally make. Windscribe may impose usage or service limits, suspend service, or block certain kinds of usage at our sole discretion. The accuracy and timeliness of data received is not guaranteed; delays or omissions may occur.
The speed and quality of the Service may vary and the Service is subject to unavailability, including emergencies, third party service failures, transmission, equipment or network problems or limitations, interference, signal strength, and maintenance and repair, and may be interrupted, refused, limited or curtailed. Windscribe is not responsible for any failures to maintain the confidentiality, security, accuracy or quality of your data, messages or pages whether or not related to interruptions or performance issues with the Service.
TL;DR
Stuff breaks, we'll try our best for it not to.

Email Promotions

As a free user, by providing an email address and in exchange for additional bandwidth, you give Windscribe the permission to send you promotional offers. You can unsubscribe (remove your email) at any time, but you will be downgraded to the basic free plan.
TL;DR
Get more bandwidth, but let us send you promo emails.

No Rendering of Advice

The information contained in or made available through this Site is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as rendering consulting, technical, security, engineering, legal or other professional advice of any kind. Your use of this Site does not give rise to a client, advisory, fiduciary or professional services relationship between you and Windscribe.
TL;DR
We are not your lawyer.

Prohibited Uses

  1. Use the Service to damage or cause risk to our business, reputation, employees, subscribers, facilities, or to any person
  2. Rent, lease, loan, sell, resell, sublicense, distribute or otherwise transfer the Service without our prior written authorization.
  3. Remove, circumvent, disable, damage or otherwise interfere with security-related features of the Service or features that enforce limitations on the use of the Service.
  4. Intentionally interfere with or damage operation of the Service, by any means, including uploading or otherwise disseminating on the Internet spam, viruses, adware, spyware, worms, or other malicious code.
  5. Use the Service to compromise security of, or to obtain (or try to obtain) unauthorized access to any device or system in the Internet (such attempts include port scans).
  6. Use the Service with the direct or indirect purpose of inciting, aiding or abetting enforcement of copyright through means of any data collection and/or retention and/or any privacy violation.
TL;DR
Don't be a jackass.

Termination or Suspension of Access

Windscribe reserves the right to terminate, suspend, or otherwise restrict your access to this Service, or any associated tool or services, with or without notice at any time for any reason whatsoever including, but not limited to, creating multiple accounts to bypass free tier limitations, using Windscribe in a datacenter environment, sharing your Pro account with multiple people, engaging in usage that excessively consumes shared system resources to the detriment of other users, consuming shared system resources for non-personal reasons such as commercial activities, automated processes, or excessive data transfers not consistent with typical individual use, violation of these Terms of Use, or any inappropriate or unlawful behavior on your part. In addition, Windscribe reserves the right to modify or discontinue this Service or any portion hereof at any time with or without notice. Windscribe shall not be liable to you or any third party for any such termination, suspension, restriction, modification, or discontinuance.
TL;DR
We can disable your account if you do bad stuff, or if it's the full moon.

Modifications

Windscribe reserves the right to modify these Terms of Use at any time upon posting. By continuing to use this Site and related services after any changes are posted, you are signifying your acceptance of the revised terms and conditions, regardless of whether you have reviewed them.
TL;DR
We can pull a switcheroo at any time.

Refunds

Windscribe encourages all users to thoroughly evaluate our free service before subscribing to a paid plan. The free version is functionally similar to the paid plan, differing only in bandwidth limits and location availability, allowing you to assess whether it suits your needs before committing.
Subscriptions to Windscribe are recurring plans, as clearly noted during the payment process. If the service does not meet your expectations, you may request a refund for the initial payment that started your subscription. Refund requests must be made within 7 business days of your subscription start date and while your usage remains below 10 GB. These conditions are tied to the status of your account at the time of your request. Refunds apply only to the initial payment and do not include subsequent renewals.
To request a refund, you must contact our support desk or use the Garry chatbot, providing a detailed explanation of the technical issue. Refunds will be granted only if the issue cannot be resolved within a reasonable timeframe. However, your eligibility for a refund is contingent on your continued compliance with the terms of this policy during the review process.
Refunds are not available if you violate our Terms of Service, submit your request after the 7-day window, or exceed the 10 GB data limit, regardless of when the issue is reviewed. Approved refunds are processed within 30 days.
TL;DR
Refunds apply only to the initial payment if requested within 7 days and under 10 GB usage, provided you remain compliant with the policy throughout the process.

Product Delivery

Access to the Services is granted immediately upon payment confirmation, which is usually instant, but may take take up to 24 hours.
TL;DR
99% time you'll have instant access.

Product Support

All Windscribe applications will be regularly updated for lifetime of the company. EOL products will receive security updates for 1 year after being announced as End of Life.
TL;DR
We will update the apps unless we go out of business.

Third Party Content

Third party content may appear on the Website or may be accessible via links. Any such activity, and any terms, conditions, warranties or representations associated with such activity, is solely between you and the applicable third-party. Company and its licensors shall have no liability, obligation or responsibility for any such correspondence, purchase or promotion between you and any such third-party. We do not endorse any sites on the Internet that are linked through Windscribe (unless otherwise stated), and in no event shall Company or its licensors be responsible for any content, products, or other materials on or available from such sites.
TL;DR
We don't control the Internet. Other sites have their own terms.

Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, save, and hold Windscribe, its affiliated companies, contractors, employees, agents and its third-party suppliers, licensors, and partners harmless from any claims, losses, damages, liabilities, including legal fees and expenses, arising out of your misuse of the Service, any violation by you of this Agreement, or any breach of the representations, warranties, and covenants made by you herein. Windscribe reserves the right, at your expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter for which You are required to indemnify Windscribe, and You agree to cooperate with Windscribe's defense of these claims. Windscribe will use reasonable efforts to notify You of any such claim, action, or proceeding upon becoming aware of it.
TL;DR
You're paying your own legal fees.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

WHERE APPLICABLE BY LAW, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, NEGLIGENCE, WILL WINDSCRIBE OR ITS AFFILIATES, CONTRACTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OR THIRD-PARTY PARTNERS, LICENSORS, OR SUPPLIERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE, RELIANCE, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION DAMAGES ARISING FROM ANY UNSUCCESSFUL COURT ACTION OR LEGAL DISPUTE, LOST BUSINESS, LOST REVENUES, OR LOSS OF ANTICIPATED PROFITS OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY OR NON-PECUNIARY LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER) ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT OR THAT RESULT FROM YOUR USE OF OR YOUR INABILITY TO USE THE SERVICE, OR ANY OTHER INTERACTIONS WITH WINDSCRIBE.
TL;DR
We're not liable if the world ends.

LIMITATION OF DAMAGE

IN NO EVENT WILL THE TOTAL LIABILITY OF WINDSCRIBE OR ITS AFFILIATES, CONTRACTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OR THIRD-PARTY PARTNERS, LICENSORS, OR SUPPLIERS TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS AGREEMENT OR YOUR USE OF THE SERVICE (WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE, WARRANTY, OR OTHERWISE), EXCEED THE AMOUNT PAID BY YOU, IF ANY, FOR ACCESSING THE SERVICE DURING THE TWELVE MONTHS IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE DATE OF THE CLAIM.
TL;DR
If the courts deem that we're liable, it's only for the cost of the service.

Severability

If any provision of this Agreement is held to be unlawful, void, or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision will be limited or eliminated from this Agreement to the minimum extent necessary and will not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions.
TL;DR
If one clause doesn't apply, it doesn't mean the others don't either.

Abuse

We don't condone abuse of the Windscribe network. If you see our IPs being used maliciously, please contact abuse (AT) windscribe.com with the details, or by mail: Windscribe Limited 555 Richmond St West, Toronto, ON, M5V 3B1, Canada.
TL;DR
Report abuse to us.
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