The most common method uses cookies – small files stored in your browser that contain your search history, viewed products, and other browsing behavior.

When you repeatedly search for a product, retailers interpret this as high interest and may gradually increase the price. This is particularly common with airlines and hotels, where systems recognize your continued searches for specific dates as indication you'll likely book regardless of price increases.

Beyond cookies, sites can identify you through browser fingerprinting – a technique that catalogs your unique combination of browser settings, installed plugins, screen resolution, and operating system. This can track you even after clearing cookies.

Many online stores also adjust prices based on your device type. Shopping on a Mac or high-end iPhone might trigger higher prices than browsing on a budget Android device, as retailers assume different spending capabilities.

Using a VPN effectively counters these tactics by masking your true IP address and location. Combined with clearing cookies and using private browsing mode, this makes you appear as a new visitor each time.