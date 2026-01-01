Windscribe turns 10. Get Pro for $29/year. Anniversary sale live.
Features
Plans
Free Tools
Help
Log In
Get Windscribe
Blocker Features
Block Ads, Trackers & Malware, Social Network Widgets and Cookie Pop-Ups.
Summary
When you enable our custom block features, websites will load faster and improve your privacy and anonymity. Plus, your browsing history stays with you, not Facebook, Twitter or Google.
Ad Crusher
By enabling this feature, all ads will be removed from websites.
Tracker Eradicator
When enabled, Tracker Eradicator blocks trackers that could compromise your privacy.
Malware Evader
This feature blocks access to known malware, phishing and other malicious domains.
Social Distancing
Toggle this on to block Facebook "Like" buttons, Twitter "Tweet" buttons, Google+ and LinkedIn widgets, all of which collect your browsing history.
Cookie Go Away
Blocks annoying "We use cookies" banners on all websites.
Advanced Mode
If you prefer, you can turn on Advanced Mode and manage blocklists through the native uBlock interface.
Get Windscribe Now
By the way
Think your privacy is safe with Incognito or Private browsing mode? Think again. Read our blog post to
learn more
.
Windscribe
Download
Changelog
Pricing
Buy Merch
Support
Status
Features
Open Source
Refer a Friend
Free DNS
Ethics & Philosophy
VPN Servers
Apps
VPN for Windows
VPN for Android
VPN for Mac
VPN for Linux
VPN for Chrome
VPN for FireTV
VPN for Firefox
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for MS Edge
VPN for Huawei
VPN for iPhone
VPN for Routers
Windscribe F-Droid
Company
About Us
Privacy
Terms
VDP
Jobs
Blog
Info
Gang
© 2026 Windscribe Limited