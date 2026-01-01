Unblock Steam With a VPN

Unfortunately, not really. Steam store
prices games by region, but it doesn’t base pricing on IP address alone. Steam looks at where you make purchases and what payment method you use. Even if you connect to an Indian server
with a VPN, Steam will usually block the purchase if your payment method doesn’t match India. This is why people sometimes see lower prices but can’t actually check out. Steam tightened these rules specifically to stop regional price hopping. A VPN can show you regional pricing while traveling, but it’s not a magic “cheap games” button.