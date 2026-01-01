Ethics and Philosophy

You can create a Windscribe account without sharing a shred of your personal information. We don't collect any identifying data: you don't have to provide us a name or email address, and you can pay us with crypto to ensure your anonymity. Together we can ensure that all of your identifying information remains yours, and yours alone. Of course if you want to use your email address, we won't say no, and we guarantee that the only thing your information will be used for is hilarious emails, newsletter updates and give the ability to reset your password if you forget it. We believe the only right way to make money is to make it by creating a product that is so good, you actually want to pay for it. Therefore, we will never sell the information you willingly provide us to anyone, under any circumstances.