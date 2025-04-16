Terms of Use

Windscribe encourages all users to thoroughly evaluate our free service before subscribing to a paid plan. The free version is functionally similar to the paid plan, differing only in bandwidth limits and location availability, allowing you to assess whether it suits your needs before committing.

Subscriptions to Windscribe are recurring plans, as clearly noted during the payment process. If the service does not meet your expectations, you may request a refund for the initial payment that started your subscription. Refund requests must be made within 7 business days of your subscription start date and while your usage remains below 10 GB. These conditions are tied to the status of your account at the time of your request. Refunds apply only to the initial payment and do not include subsequent renewals.

To request a refund, you must contact our support desk or use the Garry chatbot, providing a detailed explanation of the technical issue. Refunds will be granted only if the issue cannot be resolved within a reasonable timeframe. However, your eligibility for a refund is contingent on your continued compliance with the terms of this policy during the review process.

Refunds are not available if you violate our Terms of Service, submit your request after the 7-day window, or exceed the 10 GB data limit, regardless of when the issue is reviewed. Approved refunds are processed within 30 days.