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10 Year Anniversary Sale ON NOW! Ends May 4, 2026
10 Year Anniversary Sale ON NOW! Ends May 4, 2026
10 Year Anniversary Sale ON NOW! Ends May 4, 2026

Windscribe:
The Best VPN on Earth
$69 $29/yr.

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Why Windscribe Fucks

We’re more than just a VPN.
We Don’t Pay to Play, We Build

We Don’t Pay to Play, We Build

We’re self-funded, bootstrapped, and don’t pay for ads or reviews. We answer to no-one, except you. Powered by principles, not pockets.
So Transparent, We’re Naked

So Transparent, We’re Naked

Windscribe is open source, letting you see exactly what you’re signing up for. Our transparency reports, audits, and court wins prove it.
We Can’t Share What We Don’t Have

We Can’t Share What We Don’t Have

Our RAM disk infrastructure stores no identifying data anywhere. Keep your online activity private from everyone, including us!
Pay The Price That Was Promised

Pay The Price That Was Promised

Honest, no B.S. billing! The price you signed up for is the price you pay. Forever. Predictable, but in a good way.
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Buzzword Overload

AES256, “Super Duper Encryption,” “No Logs,” “Military Grade” (but not like that cheap gov stuff made by the lowest bidder). You get the point. We’re not just here to play—Windscribe f*cks.
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Software Informer Editors' Choice
Software Informer Editors' Choice
Software Informer Editors' Choice
Forbes 4.8/5 Stars
Forbes 4.8/5 Stars
Forbes 4.8/5 Stars
Forbes 4.8/5 Stars
Engadget Best Free VPN 2025
Engadget Best Free VPN 2025
Engadget Best Free VPN 2025
Software Informer 100% Clean
Software Informer 100% Clean
Software Informer 100% Clean

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Confused? Hopefully this video we dropped someone's yearly salary on can clear things up
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The Solution to All Your Problems

Sure, we can’t do your taxes… but we can handle your online privacy.
Stay safe with Windscribe

Keep Government Hands Out Of Your Pants

Windscribe works in heavily censored parts of the globe allowing users to access blocked information and connect with the outside world.
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Don’t Let Them See Your Privates

Use Windscribe’s suite of anti-fingerprinting tools to keep your browsing habits confidential from the prying eyes of ISPs.
Password
Name
Email
IP Address

Don’t Get Ripped Off

Use Windscribe to compare the best prices on flights and hotels, find the best deals on products, and save the most money.
Don't Get Ripped Off

Tear Down Digital Borders

Never miss a game or an episode again! Securely access sports, entertainment and apps from around the world - no matter where you are.
Tear Down Digital Borders

Don’t Get Back-Doored by Bad Actors

Shift your trust to us - Windscribe has never, will never, and isn’t legally required to sell out our users.
Don't Get Back-Doored by Bad Actors

Become American

Are you sick of not having access to foreign oil? Do you love using advanced weapons to fuck up someone’s day? Obsessed with manipulating your financial records to make yourself look more successful than you are?
United States West
United States West
United States West
United States West
ON
United States East
United States East

Keep Government Hands Out Of Your Pants

Windscribe works in heavily censored parts of the globe allowing users to access blocked information and connect with the outside world.
Butt Globe

Don’t Let Them See Your Privates

Use Windscribe’s suite of anti-fingerprinting tools to keep your browsing habits confidential from the prying eyes of ISPs.
Password
Name
Email
IP Address

Don’t Get Ripped Off

Use Windscribe to compare the best prices on flights and hotels, find the best deals on products, and save the most money.
Don't Get Ripped Off

Tear Down Digital Borders

Never miss a game or an episode again! Securely access sports, entertainment and apps from around the world - no matter where you are.
Tear Down Digital Borders

Don’t Get Back-Doored by Bad Actors

Shift your trust to us - Windscribe has never, will never, and isn’t legally required to sell out our users.
Don't Get Back-Doored by Bad Actors

Become American

Are you sick of not having access to foreign oil? Do you love using advanced weapons to fuck up someone’s day? Obsessed with manipulating your financial records to make yourself look more successful than you are?
United States West
United States West
United States West
United States West
ON
United States East
United States East
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Customer Love

Find out what our customers are saying about us
All Your Devices

Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
And More!And More!
All Your Devices
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More Than Just a VPN. But Also a VPN.

Packed with features that make your internet faster, cleaner, and way more private.

Block Unwanted Content

Our powerful network-level blocker lets you filter out ads, trackers, malware, and unwanted websites, giving you more control over your browsing while boosting privacy and speed.
Learn more
Block Unwanted Content

Fight Fingerprinting with Windscribe’s Browser Extensions

Changing your IP isn’t enough.
Use our extensions to block ads, rotate your user agent, spoof your timezone, language settings, GPS location, and more. Available for Firefox, Chrome and Edge.
Learn more
Fight Fingerprinting with Windscribe’s Browser Extensions

6 Protocols to Choose From

Windscribe offers up to 6 connection protocols including WireGuard®, IKEv2 and OpenVPN, alongside a wide range of ports. Each protocol offers different benefits depending on your unique situation or geographic location.
Learn more
6 Protocols to Choose From

Personalized Protection with Split Tunneling

Split Tunneling lets you pick and choose which apps and websites connect through the VPN and which ones don’t. Handy for banking, streaming and downloading Linux distros.
Learn more
Personalized Protection with Split Tunneling

Connecting Remotely Has Never Been Easier

Port Forwarding allows you to access services on your computer or home network from anywhere, while connected to Windscribe.
Learn more
Connecting Remotely Has Never Been Easier

The Firewall That Killed the Killswitch

Windscribe’s Firewall blocks all types of leaks, including (but not limited to): traffic leaks, DNS leaks and IPv6 leaks. A killswitch could never.
Learn more
The Firewall That Killed the Killswitch

Real Servers. Real Locations. Unreal Privacy.

69+ countries, 115+ cities, and not a single virtual server in sight. Because if you’re escaping online, you should know where you’re actually going. See where you can connect.
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Hungary
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Iceland
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India
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Indonesia
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Australia
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Austria
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Bulgaria
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Chile
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Colombia
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Cyprus
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Czech Republic
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Denmark
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Ecuador
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Estonia
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Finland
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Georgia
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Germany
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Ghana
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Greece
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Hong Kong
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Hungary
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Iceland
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India
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Indonesia
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Ireland
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Israel
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Italy
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Japan
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Albania
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Argentina
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Australia
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Austria
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Belgium
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Bosnia
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Brazil
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Bulgaria
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Cambodia
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Canada
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Chile
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Colombia
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Croatia
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Cyprus
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Czech Republic
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Denmark
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Ecuador
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Estonia
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Finland
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France
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Georgia
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Germany
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Ghana
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Greece
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Hong Kong
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Hungary
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Iceland
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India
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Indonesia
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Ireland
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Israel
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Italy
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Japan
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Albania
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Argentina
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Australia
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Austria
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Belgium
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Bosnia
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Brazil
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Bulgaria
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Cambodia
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Canada
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Chile
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Colombia
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Croatia
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Cyprus
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Czech Republic
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Denmark
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Ecuador
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Estonia
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Finland
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France
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Georgia
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Germany
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Ghana
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Greece
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Hong Kong
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South Korea
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Latvia
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Lithuania
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Macedonia
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Malaysia
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Mexico
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Moldova
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Netherlands
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New Zealand
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Nigeria
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Norway
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Panama
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Peru
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Philippines
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Poland
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Portugal
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Russia
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Romania
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Serbia
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Singapore
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Slovakia
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Slovenia
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South Africa
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Spain
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Switzerland
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Taiwan
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Thailand
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Turkey
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United Arab Emirates
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Ukraine
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United Kingdom
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United States
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Vietnam
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Antarctica
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Luxembourg
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Sweden
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South Korea
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Latvia
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Lithuania
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Macedonia
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Malaysia
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Mexico
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Moldova
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Netherlands
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New Zealand
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Nigeria
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Norway
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Panama
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Peru
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Philippines
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Poland
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Portugal
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Russia
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Romania
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Serbia
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Singapore
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Slovakia
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Slovenia
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South Africa
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Spain
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Switzerland
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Taiwan
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Thailand
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Turkey
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United Arab Emirates
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Ukraine
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United Kingdom
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United States
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Vietnam
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Antarctica
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Luxembourg
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Sweden
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South Korea
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Latvia
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Lithuania
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Macedonia
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Malaysia
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Mexico
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Moldova
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Netherlands
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New Zealand
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Nigeria
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Norway
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Panama
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Peru
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Philippines
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Poland
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Portugal
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Russia
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Romania
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Serbia
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Singapore
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Slovakia
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Slovenia
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South Africa
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Spain
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Switzerland
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Taiwan
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Thailand
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Turkey
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United Arab Emirates
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Ukraine
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United Kingdom
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United States
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Vietnam
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Antarctica
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Luxembourg
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Sweden
All Your Devices
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The best FREE
VPN in existence

Sign up and confirm your email to get 10GB of data every month from the greatest VPN on the planet.
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All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Choose the Best VPN for My Needs?

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No two people are the same; some VPN users may prioritize security features, while others might just be looking for the cheapest price. Here's a handy reference list of how to choose the best VPN:
Privacy & Logging Policy: Ensure the VPN does not log your browsing activity. Windscribe has a strict no-logs policy.
Speed & Server Locations: Global servers mean more options to get an IP address of your choice and better speeds. Windscribe offers a wide range of locations with optimized performance.
Security Features: Look for AES-256 encryption, ad/tracker blocking, and a firewall. Windscribe includes all these and more, like Double Hop and Split Tunneling.
Device Compatibility: Ensure the VPN works on your devices (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers). Windscribe supports all major platforms.
Bypass Censorship: If you're in a country with strict internet controls, choose a VPN with stealth features. Windscribe’s anti-censorship feature helps bypass the toughest restrictions.
Pricing & Flexibility: Some VPNs force expensive yearly plans. Windscribe’s Build-a-Plan option lets you customize your subscription for as little as $3/month.
If you need a VPN that prioritizes privacy, flexibility, and strong features without breaking the bank, Windscribe is a top choice.

Do You Need a VPN?

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Yes, you do! Here are several reasons why using a VPN like Windscribe is essential:
  1. Privacy Protection from ISPs and Advertisers
    Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can track and log your browsing activity, often selling data to advertisers. A VPN encrypts your connection, preventing ISPs from seeing what you're doing online.
  2. Security on Public Wi-Fi
    Public Wi-Fi networks (in cafes, airports, hotels) are notoriously insecure, making you an easy target. Windscribe encrypts your data, ensuring that even if someone intercepts your connection, they can’t see or steal your information.
  3. Access to Geo-Restricted Content
    Many websites, streaming services, and news outlets restrict content based on your location. A VPN allows you to connect through different countries, bypassing these restrictions and letting you access content from anywhere.
  4. Avoid Censorship and Surveillance
    In countries with strict internet censorship, many sites and services are blocked. A VPN helps bypass these restrictions, ensuring access to free and open information. Windscribe is particularly effective in countries with heavy internet surveillance, offering an anti-censorship mode to bypass detection.
  5. Sercure Remote Work
    A VPN is essential for remote workers because it encrypts your data on public Wi-Fi and keeps company logins, files, and calls safe from snoops. It also prevents location-based restrictions from blocking your access to important tools and cloud services when you travel or work abroad.

How Much Does a VPN Cost?

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VPNs can cost up to $30/month, but Windscribe offers flexible pricing plans that are easy on your wallet and don’t lock you into prohibitive, long-term contracts.
Windscribe's Pro Plan costs only $5.75 / month (billed annually) for unlimited data, access to all servers, and advanced features like R.O.B.E.R.T.
Build-a-Plan starts as low as $3/month — $1 per location, $1 for unlimited data.
Windscribe team accounts are priced at $3/month, with a minimum of 5 seats per team.
Each plan comes with access to unlimited devices, helping you access Windscribe on mobile, tablet, PC, laptop, smart TV, and more. Most competitors offer a limit of up to 5 devices, making Windscribe more flexible and cost-effective for casual and power users alike.

Does Windscribe VPN Come With a Free Trial?

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Windscribe doesn’t offer a traditional free trial, but we do offer a completely free plan with up to 10GB of data per month (no credit card required). If you need more, you can upgrade to Windscribe Pro for as little as $3 USD per month. If you aren’t ready to upgrade, you can always get more data by referring a friend or posting about us on X.

What Devices Does Windscribe Support?

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Windscribe works on all your favorite devices, including:
Check our setup guides for step-by-step instructions on getting started.

Can I Trust Windscribe?

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Absolutely! Windscribe follows a strict no-logs policy, meaning we do not store your browsing history, connection timestamps, or personally identifiable information. Unlike other VPNs that claim to be private but secretly track you, we take privacy seriously. Read our privacy policy to learn more. Windscribe is also one of the rare VPNs that's completely open source.
What's more, while many VPNs claim to be secure, few undergo external verification. Windscribe has conducted independent security audits to ensure the integrity of our infrastructure and policies. You can find details about our audits here.
Learn more about Windscribe, who we are, and why we do what we do.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN?

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Yes, VPNs are legal in most countries. They are legitimate tools for securing online privacy, protecting data, and accessing restricted content. However, there are exceptions:
  1. Restricted Use
    Some countries, like China, Russia, UAE, and Turkey, heavily regulate or restrict VPN usage. They may block VPN services or require government approval for operation.
  2. Illegal Activities Remain Illegal
    Using a VPN does not make illegal activities (such as hacking, fraud, or distributing copyrighted content) legal.
For most users, especially in countries with open internet policies, VPNs are completely legal and widely used for privacy, security, and unrestricted access to information.

What is the Best VPN Service?

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While there are many VPN services available, Windscribe stands out for several reasons:
  1. Strong Privacy Policy
    Windscribe has a strict no-logs policy, meaning it does not store your browsing history, connection timestamps, or IP addresses. Unlike other VPNs that claim to have no logs but still collect metadata, Windscribe ensures your online activity remains private.
  2. Generous Free Plan
    Windscribe offers 10GB/month for free users who confirm their email. You can also earn more data through simple tasks like tweeting about Windscribe.
  3. Advanced Security Features
    Windscribe includes features like R.O.B.E.R.T. (customizable adblocker), Split Tunneling, and Double Hop (routing through two VPN servers for extra anonymity).
  4. Unblocks Streaming Services
    Many VPNs struggle to bypass geo-restrictions on popular streaming services. Windscribe's servers are optimized for streaming, allowing access to content worldwide without any lag or buffering.
  5. Works in Censored Regions
    Unlike many VPNs that fail in restricted regions of the world, Windscribe offers obfuscation tech to bypass censorship and keep the internet open and secure.

Can I Use Windscribe When I’m Travelling?

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Yes! Windscribe helps you stay secure while travelling by:
  • Bypassing geo-restrictions so you can access content from back home
  • Protecting you on public Wi-Fi from hackers and snoopers
  • Avoiding censorship in restrictive countries
It’s always best to download Windscribe before you travel to have it handy and ready to go on your devices.
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