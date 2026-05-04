Never miss a game or an episode again! Securely access sports, entertainment and apps from around the world - no matter where you are.
Don’t Get Back-Doored by Bad Actors
Shift your trust to us - Windscribe has never, will never, and isn’t legally required to sell out our users.
Become American
Are you sick of not having access to foreign oil? Do you love using advanced weapons to fuck up someone’s day? Obsessed with manipulating your financial records to make yourself look more successful than you are?
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Keep Government Hands Out Of Your Pants
Windscribe works in heavily censored parts of the globe allowing users to access blocked information and connect with the outside world.
Don’t Let Them See Your Privates
Use Windscribe’s suite of anti-fingerprinting tools to keep your browsing habits confidential from the prying eyes of ISPs.
Never miss a game or an episode again! Securely access sports, entertainment and apps from around the world - no matter where you are.
Don’t Get Back-Doored by Bad Actors
Shift your trust to us - Windscribe has never, will never, and isn’t legally required to sell out our users.
Become American
Are you sick of not having access to foreign oil? Do you love using advanced weapons to fuck up someone’s day? Obsessed with manipulating your financial records to make yourself look more successful than you are?
United States West
United States West
ON
United States East
Customer Love
Find out what our customers are saying about us
Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices
Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
Windscribe offers up to 6 connection protocols including WireGuard®, IKEv2 and OpenVPN, alongside a wide range of ports. Each protocol offers different benefits depending on your unique situation or geographic location.
No two people are the same; some VPN users may prioritize security features, while others might just be looking for the cheapest price. Here's a handy reference list of how to choose the best VPN:
Privacy & Logging Policy: Ensure the VPN does not log your browsing activity. Windscribe has a strict no-logs policy.
Speed & Server Locations: Global servers mean more options to get an IP address of your choice and better speeds. Windscribe offers a wide range of locations with optimized performance.
Security Features: Look for AES-256 encryption, ad/tracker blocking, and a firewall. Windscribe includes all these and more, like Double Hop and Split Tunneling.
Device Compatibility: Ensure the VPN works on your devices (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers). Windscribe supports all major platforms.
Bypass Censorship: If you're in a country with strict internet controls, choose a VPN with stealth features. Windscribe’s anti-censorship feature helps bypass the toughest restrictions.
Pricing & Flexibility: Some VPNs force expensive yearly plans. Windscribe’s Build-a-Plan option lets you customize your subscription for as little as $3/month.
If you need a VPN that prioritizes privacy, flexibility, and strong features without breaking the bank, Windscribe is a top choice.
Do You Need a VPN?
Yes, you do! Here are several reasons why using a VPN like Windscribe is essential:
Privacy Protection from ISPs and Advertisers
Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can track and log your browsing activity, often selling data to advertisers. A VPN encrypts your connection, preventing ISPs from seeing what you're doing online.
Security on Public Wi-Fi Public Wi-Fi networks (in cafes, airports, hotels) are notoriously insecure, making you an easy target. Windscribe encrypts your data, ensuring that even if someone intercepts your connection, they can’t see or steal your information.
Access to Geo-Restricted Content
Many websites, streaming services, and news outlets restrict content based on your location. A VPN allows you to connect through different countries, bypassing these restrictions and letting you access content from anywhere.
Avoid Censorship and Surveillance
In countries with strict internet censorship, many sites and services are blocked. A VPN helps bypass these restrictions, ensuring access to free and open information. Windscribe is particularly effective in countries with heavy internet surveillance, offering an anti-censorship mode to bypass detection.
Sercure Remote Work A VPN is essential for remote workers because it encrypts your data on public Wi-Fi and keeps company logins, files, and calls safe from snoops. It also prevents location-based restrictions from blocking your access to important tools and cloud services when you travel or work abroad.
How Much Does a VPN Cost?
VPNs can cost up to $30/month, but Windscribe offers flexible pricing plans that are easy on your wallet and don’t lock you into prohibitive, long-term contracts.
Windscribe's Pro Plan costs only $5.75 / month (billed annually) for unlimited data, access to all servers, and advanced features like R.O.B.E.R.T.
Build-a-Plan starts as low as $3/month — $1 per location, $1 for unlimited data.
Each plan comes with access to unlimited devices, helping you access Windscribe on mobile, tablet, PC, laptop, smart TV, and more. Most competitors offer a limit of up to 5 devices, making Windscribe more flexible and cost-effective for casual and power users alike.
Does Windscribe VPN Come With a Free Trial?
Windscribe doesn’t offer a traditional free trial, but we do offer a completely free plan with up to 10GB of data per month (no credit card required). If you need more, you can upgrade to Windscribe Pro for as little as $3 USD per month. If you aren’t ready to upgrade, you can always get more data by referring a friend or posting about us on X.
What Devices Does Windscribe Support?
Windscribe works on all your favorite devices, including:
Check our setup guides for step-by-step instructions on getting started.
Can I Trust Windscribe?
Absolutely! Windscribe follows a strict no-logs policy, meaning we do not store your browsing history, connection timestamps, or personally identifiable information. Unlike other VPNs that claim to be private but secretly track you, we take privacy seriously. Read our privacy policy to learn more. Windscribe is also one of the rare VPNs that's completely open source.
What's more, while many VPNs claim to be secure, few undergo external verification. Windscribe has conducted independent security audits to ensure the integrity of our infrastructure and policies. You can find details about our audits here.
Yes, VPNs are legal in most countries. They are legitimate tools for securing online privacy, protecting data, and accessing restricted content. However, there are exceptions:
Restricted Use
Some countries, like China, Russia, UAE, and Turkey, heavily regulate or restrict VPN usage. They may block VPN services or require government approval for operation.
Illegal Activities Remain Illegal
Using a VPN does not make illegal activities (such as hacking, fraud, or distributing copyrighted content) legal.
For most users, especially in countries with open internet policies, VPNs are completely legal and widely used for privacy, security, and unrestricted access to information.
What is the Best VPN Service?
While there are many VPN services available, Windscribe stands out for several reasons:
Strong Privacy Policy
Windscribe has a strict no-logs policy, meaning it does not store your browsing history, connection timestamps, or IP addresses. Unlike other VPNs that claim to have no logs but still collect metadata, Windscribe ensures your online activity remains private.
Generous Free Plan
Windscribe offers 10GB/month for free users who confirm their email. You can also earn more data through simple tasks like tweeting about Windscribe.
Advanced Security Features
Windscribe includes features like R.O.B.E.R.T. (customizable adblocker), Split Tunneling, and Double Hop (routing through two VPN servers for extra anonymity).
Unblocks Streaming Services
Many VPNs struggle to bypass geo-restrictions on popular streaming services. Windscribe's servers are optimized for streaming, allowing access to content worldwide without any lag or buffering.