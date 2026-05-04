VPNs can cost up to $30/month, but Windscribe offers flexible pricing plans that are easy on your wallet and don’t lock you into prohibitive, long-term contracts.

Windscribe's Pro Plan costs only $5.75 / month (billed annually) for unlimited data, access to all servers, and advanced features like R.O.B.E.R.T.

Build-a-Plan starts as low as $3/month — $1 per location, $1 for unlimited data.

Windscribe team accounts are priced at $3/month, with a minimum of 5 seats per team.

Each plan comes with access to unlimited devices, helping you access Windscribe on mobile, tablet, PC, laptop, smart TV, and more. Most competitors offer a limit of up to 5 devices, making Windscribe more flexible and cost-effective for casual and power users alike.