Windscribe is Free

Windscribe is completely free to use with some restrictions on the Free plans, those being how much VPN data you can use each month and the locations you can connect to. But there are a couple of ways to increase how much monthly bandwidth you get access to.

Build-a-Plan

First and foremost, if you are on the Free plan, you can pay as little as $3 per month to upgrade to an unlimited data plan using our Build-a-Plan option.

Add and Confirm Email

If you are on the Free 2GB per month plan, the first thing you can do is add and confirm your email address. Adding an email will permanently upgrade you to the 10GB per month plan.

Tweet 4 Data

You can also get 5GB of extra data for free just by tweeting. Log in to our website, visit this page and follow the instructions for the tweet! Please note your twitter account needs to have at least 3 followers to be eligible.

Referral Program

Finally, we also have a referral program where you can refer friends to get additional permanent data upgrades. Invite your friends to join Windscribe and we'll give you 1GB of data every month for every user you refer. Your friend will also get the same amount of bonus traffic every month. If any of those people upgrade to a monthly or yearly Pro plan, you'll also get the same Pro plan for free.



