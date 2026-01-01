Get a Los Angeles IP Address Anywhere

Yes, absolutely. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Los Angeles and throughout the state of California. In fact, given California's leadership in digital privacy with the 2026 CCPA/CPPA updates
, using a VPN is a standard best practice. It helps you exercise your right to limit the sharing of your 'sensitive personal information,' like your precise geolocation. Still, remember that a VPN is a security tool, not a get-out-of-jail-free card. If an activity is illegal without a VPN, it remains illegal with one. The VPN just adds a layer of privacy to your connection.