See which internet provider your current connection exposes. Windscribe checks the IP address you're using right now and shows the ISP, location, and network details websites can see.
Looking up your ISP…
The Basics
What Is an ISP?
Your ISP is the company or network connecting you to the internet. When you're not using a VPN, websites can usually see that provider through your IP address. Turn on Windscribe and they'll see a Windscribe server instead.
ISP vs Wi-Fi vs Router
Your ISP, router, and Wi-Fi are not the same thing, even though most people blame all three when Netflix starts buffering.
ISP
The company that delivers the internet to your doorstep and bills you for it every month.
Router
The physical box that spreads the internet around your house.
Wi-Fi
The wireless signal your router broadcasts so your devices can connect without a cable.
Types of Internet Service Providers
Internet comes in a few flavors: fast, slow, wired, wireless, and occasionally beamed from space. Our tool can detect them all.
Cable
Common, reliable, and widely available. Think Comcast, Spectrum, Rogers, or Virgin Media.
Fiber
The speed king. Uses light to move data through glass. Think Verizon Fios, AT&T Fiber, Google Fiber, Orange, or Singtel.
DSL
Old-school internet over phone lines. Still lingering through providers like CenturyLink or BT.
Mobile
Internet from cell towers, including phone data, hotspots, and 5G home internet.
Satellite
Internet from space. Handy when cables refuse to visit. Think Starlink, HughesNet, or Viasat.
Methods
4 Ways to Find Out Who Your ISP Is
Your ISP can show up in a few different places. Some methods are instant and some involve logging into your router like it's 2009. Switch networks, turn Windscribe on or off, then refresh to see how your visible ISP changes.
1
Run Our Who Is My ISP Tool
No input needed. This tool checks your current connection automatically.
2
Check Your Internet Bill
The name on your internet bill is your official ISP for billing and contracts. With resellers like Earthlink, Sonic, Ting, or regional fiber co-ops using larger networks, our tool may show the name of the company carrying your traffic instead.
3
Look at Your Router Admin Page
Your router admin page may list your internet provider, connection type, or WAN details. This can confirm who provides your connection, but websites still see the public IP address your current connection exposes.
Type 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 into your browser.
Log in using the details on your router sticker.
Open Status, Internet, or WAN.
Look for ISP, Connection Type, WAN, or account/provider details.
4
Check Your Wi-Fi Network Name
Your Wi-Fi network name (SSID) often includes your ISP's name by default. Most major providers ship their routers with branded network names out of the box. If no one has renamed it, this is the quickest way to identify your provider. For a definitive answer, use the tool above to check the public IP address your current connection exposes.
The Receipts
What Your ISP Can See (and What It Can't)
Your ISP sees more than you'd like, but less than you fear. HTTPS blocks the juicy stuff, but plenty of connection data still leaks through.
Your ISP Can See…
Every domain you visit.
Your DNS requests can reveal domains like youtube.com.
The timing and volume of your traffic.
When you connect, how long, and how much data moves.
Your connection metadata.
IPs, ports, protocols, timestamps, durations, and bytes transferred.
Even if your ISP wanted to forget your traffic like a bad haircut, laws can require them to keep and share certain records.
Jurisdiction
Retention Period
What's Retained
Who Can Request
Judicial Oversight
United States
No blanket ISP mandate; 90-day preservation orders common
Existing records, subscriber info, IP/session data
Law enforcement, copyright owners via subpoena
Sometimes (Warrant for content; Subpoena for logs)
United Kingdom
Up to 12 months
Internet Connection Records (ICRs) and metadata
Authorized public authorities (Police, HMRC, etc.)
Yes (Double-lock system)
European Union
Varies by member state (e.g., Italy 6 yrs, Germany 0–10 wks)
Targeted metadata where national law allows
National law enforcement
Usually (Member state specific)
Australia
2 years
Subscriber data, IP assignments, telecom metadata
Law enforcement/security agencies
Sometimes (No warrant for metadata)
Canada
No blanket ISP mandate; 21/90-day preservation
Existing computer and transmission data
Peace officers/public officers
Yes (Court order required)
India
180-day ICT logs; 5 years for VPN/Cloud/VPS
Logs, subscriber info, assigned IPs
CERT-In and authorized bodies
No (Administrative request)
Information current as of April 2026 and varies by ISP-specific terms of service. This is not legal advice.
Laws vary per jurisdiction, but the pattern is the same: ISPs can be asked to retain, share, or act on connection data. A VPN won't delete legal obligations, but it does make your ISP's view of your browsing far less useful.
How We Help
We Make ISP Tracking Way Harder
Your ISP wants a window into your digital life. Windscribe locks the door and tints the glass, so all they see is a lot of encrypted gibberish.
WireGuard® Encryption
Windscribe wraps your traffic in encryption using WireGuard. Your ISP sees encrypted bytes heading to a Windscribe IP, instead of the sites, apps, or Reddit threads you visit.
R.O.B.E.R.T.
Our friendly DNS-level blocker R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks ads, trackers, malware, malicious domains, and optional adult categories before they even get a chance to load on your screen.
Firewall (Kill Switch)
Windscribe's Firewall blocks all traffic if the VPN drops, so your ISP doesn't get a quick peek while it reconnects, and your data doesn't leak onto the open internet.
Static IP
Need the same IP for banking, work tools, or picky services? Static IP gives you consistency without handing your real ISP connection to every website.
Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users
Why Should You Choose Windscribe?
Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
The fastest way is to use the tool at the top of this page. It checks your current connection automatically and shows the ISP, location, and network details websites can see. You can also confirm your provider manually through your internet bill, router admin page, modem settings, or ISP account portal.
Is my ISP my Wi-Fi provider?
Well, yeah, your ISP provides your Wi-Fi. More specifically, your ISP is the company that delivers the actual internet connection to your house, which doesn't necessarily have to be just via Wi-Fi. But let's face it, in 2026, most of the time, it is.
Can my ISP see what I do in Incognito Mode?
Absolutely. Incognito Mode is great for hiding your late-night snack searches from people who use your physical computer, but it does nothing to hide your activity from the network. Your ISP still sees every single domain you visit and every connection you make.
Why does this tool show a different ISP than my internet bill?
There are usually three culprits here: you might be using a reseller that rents network space from a bigger company (wholesale carriers), your ISP might have recently merged or rebranded, or you're currently using a VPN or corporate network. Our tool will usually flag that last one with a warning, so you know why the names don't match.
Why does it say my ISP is Cloudflare/AWS/Google Cloud?
If you see a giant tech name like Cloudflare or Amazon, it means you're currently behind a VPN, a proxy, or a hosting provider's network. The tool is detecting the middleman that's masking your connection rather than your actual home provider. To see your real ISP, just turn off your VPN and refresh the page.
Can my ISP see what I do if I'm using a VPN?
They can see that you're connected to a VPN, and they can see how much data you're using, but they can't see the destination or the actual content of your traffic. While some metadata like timing and volume patterns might still be visible, a solid no-logs VPN ensures that neither your ISP nor the VPN provider is keeping a record of your digital footprints.
How do you check who your Internet Service Provider is?
The most painless method is using the tool at the top of this page. It checks the IP address you're using right now and shows the ISP, location, and network details websites can see. You can also check billing statements or router/modem settings to verify the provider manually.
Is this ISP detection tool safe to use?
It's as safe as it gets. The tool runs entirely client-side, using your current public IP address to check a geolocation database for a match. There's no login required, we don't store your data, and we certainly don't track you. It's just a simple utility to give you some clarity.