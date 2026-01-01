Same external IP address, every connection, every time.
Summary
Static IPs allow you to connect to the same external IP address every time and allow you to forward ports permanently.
Datacenter IPs
This is a standard IP address - no different than our regular servers - with 10 locations in US, Canada and Europe.
Residential IPs
These IPs appear as though they are from a home IP address assigned by an ISP, with 3 locations in US and Canada.
Permanent Port Forwarding
With a Static IP, you can reserve ports for your exclusive use for as long as your subscription lasts without having to worry about renewing ports. Only ports above 1024 are allowed.
Less Annoying
If your IP changes randomly, you will see more CAPTCHAs, 2FA checks, and various "security measures" on random websites. A static IP will reduce these occurrences.
Reduced Chance of Blacklisting
When an IP is shared by thousands of people, there is a greater likelihood of someone doing something bad from that IP address, and getting it blacklisted by some 3rd party service or website. With a handful of people on each IP (usually less than 10), the likelihood of that happening is significantly smaller.
Access Control
Secure access to internal resources by firewalling them from the public Internet and allowing access only to your static IP.