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R.O.B.E.R.T.

One-of-a-kind customizable server-side domain and IP blocking tool.
R.O.B.E.R.T.
Block Ads & Trackers
Block Ads & Trackers
Prevent ads and trackers from loading on all your devices.
Prevent Infections
Prevent Infections
If you can’t access malicious domains, you can’t get infected.
Custom Rules
Custom Rules
Blocklists are not one size fits all. Customize them to your liking.
Browse Faster
Browse Faster
Blocking ads and trackers will make websites load faster.

How it Works

R.O.B.E.R.T. is a DNS-powered tool that lets you control what domains load on your device when you’re connected to Windscribe.
Blocklists
Blocklists
Select which categories of websites you wish to apply on all devices by toggling a single switch.
Blocklists
Custom Rules
Custom Rules
Create custom block lists of domains or IPs of your choice. Whitelist domains you wish to access.
Custom Rules

Benefits

Reduce Tracking
Reduce Tracking
Trackers can link your activity between devices, even if you use a VPN. Blocking them on all devices is the best way to significantly reduce the tracking.
Use Less Data
Use Less Data
Most sites have more ads/trackers than actual content. By blocking them you can use your precious data to view things you actually want, not spam.
See Fewer Ads
See Fewer Ads
No one likes ads, especially the ones that deceive you, follow you and know who you are. Block them at their root.
Instant Changes
Instant Changes
All R.O.B.E.R.T. setting changes are instant. There is no need to wait or reconnect. Nobody else offers this feature.
Totally Customizable
Totally Customizable
Create a unique set of blocking/whitelisting/spoofing rules to control your network your way. No one-size-fits-all model.
Reduce Risk of Infection
Reduce Risk of Infection
We block botnet C&C servers, malware distributing and phishing sites so you have a much smaller chance of catching an Internet STD.
Configure your R.O.B.E.R.T.

Plans

Plan TypeFreeBuild A Plan*Pro
Block ListsMalware & AdsAllAll
Access Rules3101000
Plan TypeBlock ListsAccess Rules
FreeMalware & Ads3
Build A Plan*All10
ProAll1000
See Pricing

Block List Overview

We offer the following “house” block lists. Each one encompasses several community maintained lists, as well as our hand curated whitelists to remove false positives.
Configure your R.O.B.E.R.T.
Configure your R.O.B.E.R.T.
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