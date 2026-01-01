Your IP address is part of your digital fingerprint—every website you visit, every service you use, and even some apps can see it. But why does that matter?

Know What Websites See – Your IP reveals your approximate location, ISP, and browsing habits.

Detect IP Leaks – If you're using a VPN, ensure your real IP isn't exposed.

Check for IPv6/IPv4 – Some networks use IPv6, which can leak additional data.

Troubleshoot Connection Issues – Identify ISP-based restrictions or geolocation errors.

See If You’re Blocked – Some websites block certain IPs; check if you’re affected.