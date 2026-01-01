FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
RecursosPlanosAjudaEntrarObter o Windscribe

What Is My IP?
Windscribe’s Free IP Checker

Find out your public IP address and see what information websites, advertisers,
and even cybercriminals can learn about you.
Fetching IP address...

Reasons to Hide Your IP Address

Your IP address isn’t just a number—it’s a data point that websites, advertisers, and even cybercriminals can exploit.
Tracking & Targeted Ads

Tracking & Targeted Ads

Advertisers track your location & browsing habits.
Geo-Restrictions

Geo-Restrictions

Some websites block content based on your IP.
Government Tracking

Government Tracking

Some countries monitor IP activity.
Cybersecurity Threats

Cybersecurity Threats

Cybercriminals can launch attacks on exposed IPs.

Why Should You Check Your IP?

Your IP address is part of your digital fingerprint—every website you visit, every service you use, and even some apps can see it. But why does that matter?
Know What Websites See – Your IP reveals your approximate location, ISP, and browsing habits.
Detect IP Leaks – If you're using a VPN, ensure your real IP isn't exposed.
Check for IPv6/IPv4 – Some networks use IPv6, which can leak additional data.
Troubleshoot Connection Issues – Identify ISP-based restrictions or geolocation errors.
See If You’re Blocked – Some websites block certain IPs; check if you’re affected.
Why Should You Check Your IP?

Is Windscribe’s IP Checker Accurate?

Our IP checker pulls real-time data from:
  • Public IP databases
  • ISP & geolocation sources
  • IPv4/IPv6 lookups
Why Some IP Lookups Vary:
VPNs & Proxies can mask real locations.
Dynamic IPs change frequently.
Geolocation errors occur if ISPs misreport data.
Is Windscribe’s IP Checker Accurate?

What Is an IP Address and Why Does It Matter?

An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique identifier assigned to your device when you connect to the internet. It acts like a home address, allowing websites, services, and devices to communicate with you.
Public IP vs. Private IP – Public IPs are visible to the internet; private IPs are for local networks.
Dynamic vs. Static IP – Most ISPs assign dynamic (changing) IPs, while static IPs stay the same.
IPv4 vs. IPv6 – IPv4 is more common, while IPv6 is the future of internet addressing.
What Is an IP Address and Why Does It Matter?

Your IP Isn’t the Only Way You’re Tracked

Think using Incognito Mode hides you? Think again. Even if you change your IP, websites can still track you using browser fingerprinting:
  • Your Browser & OS
  • Cookies
  • Screen Resolution
  • Installed Fonts & Plugins
  • WebRTC Leaks
Get Windscribe Browser Extension
Your IP Isn’t the Only Way You’re Tracked

How to Hide Your IP & Stay Private

Follow our simple 3-step process to get secured on Wi-Fi networks
1

Use a VPN

Download Windscribe’s VPN to mask your real IP.
2

Double Up

Download Windscribe’s Browser Extension to block trackers.
3

Secure Your DNS

Use Windscribe’s private DNS to prevent DNS leaks.

Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe

FAQ

Does incognito mode hide my IP address?

openclose
No, incognito mode doesn't hide your IP address, despite what many people assume. While incognito (or private browsing) prevents your browser from saving your local browsing history, cookies, and form entries, it doesn't change how your device connects to the internet. Your IP address remains fully visible to websites, your internet service provider, network administrators, and potentially government agencies.

How can I hide my IP address?

openclose
Hiding your IP address isn't particularly difficult with the right tools. The most popular and user-friendly method is using Windscribe VPN, which routes your traffic through servers in different locations, masking your real IP with one from their network.

How do I check if my VPN is working?

openclose
Checking if your VPN is actually working takes just a minute and provides peace of mind.
  1. Start by noting your real IP address before connecting to the VPN
  2. visit any IP lookup site to find it. After activating your VPN, visit the same site again; you should now see the VPN server's IP instead of your own.
For a deeper check, look for DNS leaks by using a specialized testing site like dnsleaktest.com. A properly functioning VPN should show the VPN provider's DNS servers, not your ISP's.

How do I know if my IP has been leaked?

openclose
The simplest method is to check your apparent IP address through websites like ipleak.net or browserleaks.com, which are specifically designed to detect various types of leaks. If you're using a VPN and these sites show your actual IP instead of the VPN server's address, you've got a leak.

Why is my IP showing a different location than where I am?

openclose
The most common cause is IP geolocation database inaccuracy, these databases aren't perfect and sometimes assign locations based on where your ISP has technical infrastructure rather than your physical position.

What is an IP address?

openclose
An IP address works like your home's street address but for the digital world. Your computer, phone, smart TV, each needs an IP address to send and receive data online.
Think of it as the return address on a letter; without it, websites wouldn't know where to send the information you've requested.
IP addresses also help distinguish your device from the billions of others connected worldwide, ensuring your Google search results end up on your screen rather than someone else's in Tokyo.

What's the difference between IPv4 and IPv6?

openclose
IPv4 and IPv6 represent different generations of internet addressing systems, with some key distinctions between them.
The older IPv4 uses a format like 192.168.1.1 with just 32 bits, which created a limited pool of about 4.3 billion possible addresses.
As the internet exploded, we started running out of these addresses. IPv6 came along with a much longer format (like 2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334) using 128 bits, providing trillions upon trillions of unique addresses.
Besides solving the address shortage, IPv6 offers better security features and more efficient routing. You'll likely encounter both types today, with many networks gradually transitioning while supporting both systems simultaneously.

Is 192.168.x.x my real IP address?

openclose
No, 192.168.x.x isn't your "real" public IP address, it's a private address used within your home network.
When you see addresses starting with 192.168, they're part of a reserved range that routers assign to devices in your home. They're like internal extension numbers in an office building. Your actual public IP address, the one websites see, is different and assigned by your internet service provider.

How do I find my IP address?

openclose
The quickest way to find your IP address is to use Windscribe’s IP checker tool, which reveals your public IP address at the click of a button.
For your device's local IP address on Windows, you can type "ipconfig" in Command Prompt. Mac users can check under System Preferences → Network.
On smartphones, look in your Wi-Fi or network settings.
Smart TV owners will find IP information in the network configuration menu.
Your public IP is what the outside world sees, while your local IP (often starting with 192.168) is only visible within your home network. Each provides different insights depending on what you're troubleshooting.

Can websites see my IP address?

openclose
Yes, websites can definitely see your IP address and it's actually necessary for them to function. When you visit a site, your device and that site's server need to exchange data packets, and your IP serves as the return address. This visibility gives sites certain information: your approximate location (usually city-level), your internet service provider, and sometimes your connection type. Many sites use this data to customize content, display region-appropriate ads, or enforce geographic restrictions on streaming content.

Can my ISP see what I'm doing online through my IP?

openclose
Yes, your ISP can see substantial details about your online activities through your IP address. Without encryption, they can view every website you visit, how long you stay, and how much data you transfer.
Even with HTTPS encryption (the padlock in your browser), they can still see which domains you access, though not specific pages or content within those sites

Can I change my IP address?

openclose
Yes, you can change your IP address.
The simplest approach for most home users is restarting your router, which often results in your ISP assigning a new dynamic IP address upon reconnection. If that doesn't work, try releasing and renewing your IP by typing "ipconfig /release" followed by "ipconfig /renew" in Command Prompt (Windows) or using Network Preferences on Mac.

Why would I need a static IP address?

openclose
A static IP address serves specific needs that dynamic IPs can't fulfill. If you run a home server, host websites, or operate gaming servers, a permanent address ensures people can always find your services without disruption.
Remote work setups often require static IPs for secure access to company networks, as IT departments can whitelist these unchanging addresses. Smart home enthusiasts find static IPs valuable for reliable remote access to security cameras and home automation systems. Some online services with strict security protocols like banking apps may restrict access to registered IP addresses only.

What does "IP banned" or "IP blocked" mean?

openclose
"IP banned" or "IP blocked" means a website or service has specifically restricted access from your particular internet address.
When you attempt to connect, the server recognizes your blacklisted IP and denies your request before you can view content or use the service.
This happens for various reasons: websites block IPs associated with abusive behavior like spamming, repeated login attempts, or content scraping. Gaming platforms might ban IPs linked to cheating or harassment. Streaming services block addresses known to circumvent geo-restrictions.
These blocks can affect you even if you've done nothing wrong, especially if you're on a shared IP with other users or if you've inherited an IP previously used by someone problematic.

Why would a website block certain IP addresses?

openclose
Websites block specific IP addresses for several reasons related to security, business operations, and legal compliance.
Security teams frequently blacklist IPs showing suspicious patterns like multiple failed login attempts, content scraping, or DDoS attack participation.
Some sites implement geographic IP blocks to comply with licensing agreements or international trade restrictions.
E-commerce platforms might restrict addresses from regions with high fraud rates to protect their business.
Forums and social platforms block IPs associated with spam, harassment, or policy violations to maintain community standards.
Government agencies or financial institutions often restrict access to approved IP ranges as a security measure.
Sometimes temporary blocks occur when an IP generates unusually high traffic volumes, triggering automated abuse-prevention systems.
These practices help maintain service quality and security, though they occasionally impact legitimate users sharing blocked IPs.
Windscribe
BaixarChangelogPreçosComprar MerchSuporteStatusRecursosCódigo AbertoIndique um AmigoDNS GrátisÉtica e FilosofiaServidores de VPN
Aplicativos
VPN para WindowsVPN para AndroidVPN para MacVPN para LinuxVPN para ChromeVPN para FireTVVPN para FirefoxVPN para Apple TVVPN para MS EdgeVPN para HuaweiVPN para iPhoneVPN para RoteadoresWindscribe F-Droid
Empresa
Sobre NósPrivacidadeTermosVDPTrabalhe ConoscoBlogInformaçõesEquipe
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited