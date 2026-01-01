Get the Best VPN for Travel in 2025

Setting up a VPN before your trip is essential, as some VPN websites might be blocked at your destination. Download the Windscribe app
for all your devices from our website or your device's app store while still at home.
For smartphones, installation is straightforward: download the app, create an account or sign in, and allow the VPN configuration when prompted. For iPhones
, go to Settings after installation and toggle the VPN permission on. Android
users will receive a security popup to accept when first connecting.
On laptops, the process is similar across operating systems. Download the appropriate version for Windows
, Mac
, or Linux
, run the installer, and follow the on-screen instructions. After installation, sign in with your account credentials to access all server locations.
Configure auto-connect settings
before traveling to ensure protection starts automatically when connecting to unknown networks. In the Windscribe app, navigate to Preferences, then go to Connections > Network Options and enable "Auto-Secure new networks".
Test your VPN before departure by connecting to servers in your destination country. This confirms everything works properly and familiarizes you with any speed differences you might experience. Also test essential services and websites you'll need abroad to ensure they function with the VPN active.