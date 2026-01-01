The Best VPN for Hotel Wi-Fi: Stay Private With Windscribe

Absolutely. Hotel Wi-Fi is a playground for cybercriminals. Since these networks are often unprotected or have weak security, it’s really easy for malicious entities to intercept your data. They can use methods like Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks to sneak between you and the Wi-Fi router, capturing everything you send and receive.

This means that your personal information, such as passwords, bank details, and even private messages, could be exposed. What makes it worse is that many hotel networks don’t just have open access, but they allow anyone to log in with basic credentials, so a criminal could easily join the same network as you.

Although it may seem harmless, the reality is that hotel Wi-Fi is a prime target for cybercriminals, so it’s better to be safe than sorry.