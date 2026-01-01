Reduce Tracking Trackers can link your activity between devices, even if you use a VPN. Blocking them on all devices is the best way to significantly reduce the tracking.

Use Less Data Most sites have more ads/trackers than actual content. By blocking them you can use your precious data to view things you actually want, not spam.

See Fewer Ads No one likes ads, especially the ones that deceive you, follow you and know who you are. Block them at their root.

Instant Changes All R.O.B.E.R.T. setting changes are instant. There is no need to wait or reconnect. Nobody else offers this feature.

Totally Customizable Create a unique set of blocking/whitelisting/spoofing rules to control your network your way. No one-size-fits-all model.