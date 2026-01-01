Browse With a New York IP Address

Yes, but it primarily serves as a personal security layer rather than a legal workaround. Real-money online poker remains unregulated in New York, though lawmakers have reintroduced bills like SB 2614
to change this. Because no state-licensed platforms currently exist, many New Yorkers choose to play on offshore sites. Using a VPN like Windscribe on these platforms makes your experience safer by wrapping your connection in encryption, which is critical for protecting your login credentials, deposit details, and residential address from being intercepted on unsecured networks. However, you must be aware of the functional risks when using a VPN for gambling. Most major poker platforms, and nearly all regulated ones in neighboring states like New Jersey, use GeoComply technology
to detect and block VPN use, ensuring players are in a legal jurisdiction. If a site's terms of service prohibit VPNs, using one can lead to your account being flagged, your funds being frozen, or a permanent ban. While a VPN is an excellent tool for general privacy and protecting your financial transactions from local snoopers, it is not a magic button for bypassing the complex geographical restrictions enforced by modern gaming sites.