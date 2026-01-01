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Get the Best Honolulu VPN for a Secure Connection

Grab a Honolulu IP address to navigate the web like a local. Access local accounts from abroad, stream Hawaiian news, and keep your digital identity anchored in the Pacific.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Honolulu

Claim a Honolulu IP address to insulate your traffic and surf the internet with a verified local presence.

Get a Honolulu IP

Windscribe’s Honolulu VPN servers keep your IP anchored in Hawaii, so your logins, payments, and content stay local.
Get a Honolulu IP

Access Honolulu Services

Securely tap into University of Hawaii (UH) portals or manage your Hawaiian Electric accounts without the regional connectivity barriers that often block offshore users.
Access Honolulu Services

Stream Local Channels Abroad

Stream KHON2 news, access regional Hawaii News Now (HNN) broadcasts, and unblock localized content on KITV 4 Island News to stay in the loop with everything happening back in the 808.
Stream Local Channels Abroad

Watch Hawaiian Sports Anywhere

Use a Honolulu IP to stay in-market and stream Rainbow Warriors games live, even while you’re off-island. Avoid Spectrum Sports blackouts and keep cheering from anywhere.
Watch Hawaiian Sports Anywhere

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Testing campaigns from outside Honolulu won’t show what locals actually see. Windscribe’s Hawaii servers in Honolulu let you preview content exactly as locals do.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Experience the Web With an Aloha State Identity

From Waikīkī to wherever you are, Windscribe keeps your connection protected.
Encrypt Your Connection

Encrypt Your Connection

Your ISP watches every wave you ride online, but our AES-256 encryption makes your data unreadable.
Secure Your Work

Secure Your Work

Route work apps through a secure channel while keeping everything else separate with Split Tunneling.
Dodge Cyberthreats

Dodge Cyberthreats

Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious domains before they can reach your device.
All Your Devices

Conexões ilimitadas
Em todos os seus dispositivos

A Windscribe oferece aplicativos e extensões de navegador para todas as plataformas e dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
E muito mais!E muito mais!
All Your Devices

Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Honolulu?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Honolulu VPN Answered

How can I switch my IP to Honolulu?

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It's easy! For starters, download windscribe and create an account. Then, within the Windscribe app, scroll to our US server locations and look for our Honolulu server. Once you hit connect, the big ON button will turn green. This means that you're now browsing with a Honolulu IP.

What does a VPN for Hawaii cost?

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A VPN in Hawaii costs the same as anywhere else since it’s an online service. Most paid VPNs land around a few dollars up to about $15 USD per month, depending on the plan. Free plans exist, but they usually come with data limits or fewer features. Windscribe offers a Build-A-Plan option that starts at just $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for Honolulu, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in Hawaii?

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Yes. There are no state or federal laws prohibiting VPNs in Hawaii. In fact, with the rising movement for the Hawaii Drop and Delete Act in 2026, which would empower residents to opt-out of data broker tracking, VPNs have become a recommended tool, VPNs have become a recommended tool for residents to exercise their digital rights. While the software is perfectly legal, it doesn't provide a "get out of jail free" card for illegal acts. Anything that is against the law without a VPN remains illegal while using one.

Which VPNs have Honolulu servers?

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We know we do! Windscribe has Honolulu servers you can connect to for a Hawaii IP. Other major VPNs may offer Hawaii endpoints too, but availability changes, so it’s worth checking their server lists before you commit!

What’s the best VPN for Honolulu?

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It’s Windscribe, of course! We have servers located right in Honolulu, and we offer locations in 69+ countries and 115+ cities around the world. We also have a ton of cool privacy features like AES-256 encryption, R.O.B.E.R.T., our powerful Firewall, a strong no-identifying-logs policy, and more.
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