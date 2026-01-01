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Unblock SonyLIV With a VPN

Watch SonyLIV as if you were in India. Windscribe’s VPN servers help you unblock shows, sports, and movies on any network, in any country.
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Unblock SonyLIV With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for SonyLIV

Windscribe changes your virtual location so you can stream SonyLIV wherever you actually are.

Stream Outside India

Windscribe's VPN servers in Mumbai and New Delhi let you access SonyLIV from anywhere.
Stream Outside India

Watch Regional Content

Windscribe’s VPN servers in India help you maintain that digital bridge to home and stream regional content.
Watch Regional Content

Hide Your Identity

Windscribe encrypts your traffic with AES-256 encryption, so your identity stays private, just between you and your screen.
Hide Your Identity

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Free public Wi-Fi is crawling with cyberthreats. Windscribe’s Firewall locks down your connection the moment you join an unsecured network.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Block Trackers & Malware

Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious domains, trackers and some ad servers, so you may see fewer distractions while you watch.
Block Trackers & Malware

Access SonyLIV With Windscribe

Unblock SonyLIV, dodge the borders, and hit play. Windscribe does the sneaky VPN part, you just watch.
Stable Servers in India

Stable Servers in India

Having stable VPN servers in India isn’t easy, but Windscribe’s are built to handle streaming smoothly.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

When it comes to streaming, speed is everything. Good thing Windscribe is optimized for blazing-fast speeds.
Advanced Privacy Features

Advanced Privacy Features

Windscribe keeps your connection secure while letting you stream SonyLIV from anywhere.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for SonyLIV

Getting Windscribe working with SonyLIV takes less than a Bollywood dance routine.
Smart TV Seup
Smart TV Seup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the SonyLIV app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to an Indian server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit SonyLIV and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to an Indian server
  3. Use the SonyLIV mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open SonyLIV and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Adorada e confiável por mais de 80 milhões de usuários

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
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Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexões ilimitadas
Em todos os seus dispositivos

A Windscribe oferece aplicativos e extensões de navegador para todas as plataformas e dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
E muito mais!E muito mais!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About SonyLIV VPN

Does SonyLIV Work With a VPN?

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Yes, SonyLIV works with VPNs. To access SonyLIV from wherever you are, you need a VPN that operates reliable servers in India. Simply fire up your VPN, connect to a server in India or another supported region, and enjoy seamless streaming without interruptions.

What if SonyLIV Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using SonyLIV with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access SonyLIV in your browser
  2. Switch servers if SonyLIV throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Which VPN Works Best With SonyLIV?

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Windscribe consistently works with SonyLIV thanks to our optimized servers and advanced obfuscation technology. We regularly update our infrastructure to maintain reliable access, though no VPN can guarantee 100% uptime with any streaming service.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With SonyLIV?

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Using a VPN is legal in most countries, and many people use them for privacy and security. However, using VPNs to access geo-restricted content may violate SonyLIV's terms of service. Always check your local laws and the platform's terms before proceeding. Windscribe provides privacy tools. How you use them is up to you.

Can I Watch SonyLIV Cricket Matches Abroad With a VPN?

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Many users report success streaming SonyLIV sports content while traveling, though performance can vary by location and server load. For live events, we recommend connecting to your VPN at least 15 minutes before the match starts.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My SonyLIV Streaming?

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Windscribe's optimized servers and WireGuard protocol minimize speed impact. Most users experience negligible slowdown, and some even see improved performance due to reduced ISP throttling. Your actual speeds depend on your base internet connection and chosen server location.

How Do I Fix “VPN Detected” Errors on SonyLIV?

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Try switching to a different server location, clearing your browser cache and cookies, or using Windscribe's Stealth mode. Sometimes simply disconnecting and reconnecting to a fresh server resolves detection issues.

Can I Use Windscribe on Multiple Devices for SonyLIV?

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Yes! Windscribe supports unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can watch SonyLIV on your phone while someone else streams on the smart TV. Perfect for families who want different content at the same time.

Does Windscribe Work With SonyLIV on Smart TVs?

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The easiest method is setting up Windscribe on your router, which protects all connected devices, including smart TVs. If you have an Android TV or Apple TV, you can download Windscribe directly on your Smart TV.

What Should I Do if SonyLIV Is Buffering With My VPN?

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First, try connecting to a server closer to your physical location or one specifically optimized for streaming. Enable Windscribe's Auto Pilot feature to automatically find the fastest server, or switch to the WireGuard protocol for better performance.

Is Windscribe Better Than Free VPNs for SonyLIV?

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Free VPNs typically lack the server infrastructure and technical sophistication needed for reliable streaming. They're often blocked by platforms like SonyLIV and come with data caps that won't last through a single cricket match. Windscribe offers the consistency and speeds that serious streamers need.

Can I Get in Trouble for Using a VPN With SonyLIV?

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While VPN usage itself is legal in most places, accessing geo-restricted content may violate the platform's terms of service. The worst-case scenario is typically account suspension rather than legal trouble. Always review SonyLIV's terms and your local laws before proceeding.

Watch SonyLIV Without Borders

Whether you're missing the latest cricket drama or need your weekly dose of Bollywood magic, Windscribe helps you stay connected to the entertainment that feels like home.
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