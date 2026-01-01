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Play League of Legends With a VPN

Gain an advantage in League of Legends with Windscribe’s fast servers. Select your IP from 69+ countries, bypass geo-restrictions, and enjoy secure, uninterrupted gameplay. Start for free.
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Play League of Legends With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for League of Legends

Roam Runeterra freely. Windscribe lets you play LoL from more locations without connection hiccups.

Mask Your IP Address

Exposing your real IP address can lead to doxing and other threats IRL. Windscribe keeps your identity safe while you play by masking your IP.
Mask Your IP Address

Protect Against DDoS Attacks

DDoS attacks can disrupt your game. Windscribe secures your connection with AES-256 encryption, making you harder to target.
Protect Against DDoS Attacks

Access Different Regional Servers

Switch regions to find the best servers for your playstyle. Windscribe gives you access to a global network, so you can always connect to the fastest server.
Access Different Regional Servers

Improve Ping/Lag

High ping can cause frustrating delays and affect your gameplay. Windscribe routes your connection through the fastest servers, ensuring smooth, real-time action.
Improve Ping/Lag

Stop ISP Throttling

ISPs often throttle gaming traffic. Windscribe hides your online activity, so your ISP can’t slow you down during your matches.
Stop ISP Throttling

Stay Ahead of the Game With a Fast League of Legends VPN

Outplay your foes, land those skillshots, and make the perfect plays every time.
Gaming-Optimized Servers

Gaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe’s servers are designed for high-speed gaming, so you can stay ahead of the competition.
Servers in 69+ Countries

Servers in 69+ Countries

Connect to low-latency servers in major LoL regions, no matter where you are.
Protection on PC & Mac

Protection on PC & Mac

Whether you play LoL on a PC or Mac, we've got you covered with our desktop apps.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for League of Legends

Setting up Windscribe for League of Legends takes only a few clicks.
Desktop Setup (Windows or Mac)
Desktop Setup (Windows or Mac)
  1. Install Windscribe: Windows or Mac
  2. Connect to a stable nearby endpoint for your target Riot region
  3. Optional: Configure Split Tunneling so Riot Client + League stay on the same route but other traffic bypasses the VPN
  4. Launch Riot Client and avoid changing VPN locations during active queue/match sessions
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Verify your new IP address and check ping times to your preferred League of Legends servers
Bypass Blocks (school/work/ISP)
Bypass Blocks (school/work/ISP)
  1. Open Windscribe and connect to a server near your League region
  2. Launch the Riot Client and open League of Legends
  3. If the VPN itself is blocked on your network, switch to Stealth or WStunnel mode to get through
  4. If ping is higher than usual, try switching to a closer Windscribe server
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obter o Windscribe
All Your Devices

Conexões ilimitadas
Em todos os seus dispositivos

A Windscribe oferece aplicativos e extensões de navegador para todas as plataformas e dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
E muito mais!E muito mais!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About League of Legends VPN

Can I use a VPN to play League of Legends?

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Yes, you can use a VPN to play League of Legends. Many players do, mainly for privacy, to prevent DDoS attacks, and to mask their IP address. Riot Games Terms of Service don’t explicitly prohibit the use of VPNs, but they do state that cheating in any form, such as manipulating matchmaking or exploiting the game, can “warrant disciplinary actions”.

What is the best VPN for League of Legends?

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Windscribe is an excellent choice for League of Legends (duh!). With servers in 69+ countries, it helps you find the best connections for low-latency gameplay. Plus, Windscribe prioritizes your privacy with a strict no-logs policy (which means we don’t log anything that can be tied back to your identity behind the screen). Our R.O.B.E.R.T. feature blocks ads, trackers, and malicious content, giving you a smoother, safer gaming experience. So, whatever it is that you’re looking for a VPN for, we’ve got you covered, boo!

What if League of Legends doesn’t work with my VPN?

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If your League of Legends isn’t working with Windscribe, try these steps:
  1. Switch server locations
  2. Change your protocol
  3. Try another device or network
Still having trouble? Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you.

Does VPN help with ping in League of Legends?

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Yes, a VPN can help with ping by connecting you to a faster or more stable server. If you're facing issues with high ping, using a VPN to find a server closer to League of Legends' regional servers can help reduce lag and improve your connection.

Is it illegal to use a VPN for gaming?

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Using a VPN for gaming is fine. Many players use VPNs for security and privacy. But if you’re using a VPN to cheat, mess with matchmaking, or sneak around region locks, you might get yourself banned faster than a Teemo in a shroom-filled jungle. So, use your VPN responsibly and don’t do anything shady or illegal.

How to change LoL region?

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We know what you're really asking: Is a VPN enough to change your LoL region? And the answer is, not quite. A VPN may allow you to mask your IP and access content from different regions, but changing the region for your account itself must be done through the League of Legends client.

Can Riot detect VPN?

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Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, can detect VPN usage, especially if you're using a well-known or frequently used server. However, as long as you're not violating any game rules (like location spoofing or manipulating matchmaking), using a VPN should be fine. Plus, Windscribe uses some pretty smart protocols to avoid detection as much as possible.

Rule the Rift With a Privacy-First VPN

Get Windscribe and enjoy seamless gameplay and rock-solid protection while you climb the League of Legends ranks.
Obtenha o Windscribe para jogos agora!
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