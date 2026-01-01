FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
RecursosPlanosAjudaEntrarObter o Windscribe

Proxy Gateway

Create a proxy server on your network for other devices.
Summary
Need to connect a device to the VPN that currently does not support VPNs? Use our Proxy Gateway feature to do so.
Proxy Server
Our Proxy Gateway feature allows your Desktop computer to host a proxy server on your network that can be used by other devices.
HTTP or SOCKS5
You can create a secure HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server, which is only available on your LAN.
Connect to VPN on Non-Supported Devices
With the use of the Proxy Gateway feature, you can route devices without native VPN connectivity support (such as TVs and gaming consoles) via Windscribe's secure network using a proxy server hosted on your Desktop computer.
Get Windscribe Now
HOW TO USE IT
1
Go into Windscribe Preferences -> Connection and enable "Proxy Gateway".
2
Choose the proxy type you wish to use: HTTP or SOCKS5.
3
Use the provided LAN IP address + port to configure your device (the one without native VPN connectivity) to proxy the traffic through Windscribe.
Windscribe
BaixarChangelogPreçosComprar MerchSuporteStatusRecursosCódigo AbertoIndique um AmigoDNS GrátisÉtica e FilosofiaServidores de VPN
Aplicativos
VPN para WindowsVPN para AndroidVPN para MacVPN para LinuxVPN para ChromeVPN para FireTVVPN para FirefoxVPN para Apple TVVPN para MS EdgeVPN para HuaweiVPN para iPhoneVPN para RoteadoresWindscribe F-Droid
Empresa
Sobre NósPrivacidadeTermosVDPTrabalhe ConoscoBlogInformaçõesEquipe
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited