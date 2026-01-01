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VPN Port Forwarding

Access internal resources on your LAN from a remote location securely.
VPN Port Forwarding
Summary
Access resources on internal networks with added security and privacy behind Windscribe’s network.
Connect Remotely - Securely
Port Forwarding allows you to access services on your computer or home network remotely, while connected to Windscribe.
Supported Services
A small sampling of supported services: Plex Server, NAS, Home Security Systems such as Ring and Blink, Web Servers
Your Connection is Protected
You can remain connected in our apps and gain all the benefits.
Free DDoS Protection
If you get DDoSed, our servers will shield you from any attack.
Your external IP is not exposed
You no longer need to use your ISP assigned IP to access the resource.
Set Up Port Forwarding
By the way
All Pro users have access to ephemeral port forwarding. To get permanent port forwarding, you have to purchase a Static IP.

What is port forwarding, and why would I need it?

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Port forwarding is a method that lets incoming data (from the internet) reach a specific device or service on your local network through a designated port number. People often use it for hosting game servers, running web or media servers, or accessing personal devices remotely. With Windscribe, port forwarding can help securely access these services to the internet through the VPN.

Do I need to purchase a static IP for Windscribe port forwarding?

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The Windscribe Pro Plan includes support for ephemeral port forwarding, which lasts for 7 days at a time. All users requesting ephemeral port forwarding configurations will be granted one for 1 week before being cleared out. After that week is up, you’ll need to request another. 
Our support article on how to set up ephemeral port forwarding has a simple step-by-step guide for you to follow. 
If you prefer a permanent port, you can get one with a static IP charged separately to a Pro subscription.

How do I set up port forwarding with Windscribe?

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  1. Logging into your Windscribe account dashboard.
  2. Finding the “Port Forwarding” or “Open Ports” section.
  3. Selecting an available port (or specifying the port you want).
  4. Applying the changes.
Once configured, connect to a Windscribe server that supports port forwarding, and your chosen port will be open. Detailed step-by-step instructions are provided in Windscribe’s official support documentation.

Does Windscribe offer free port forwarding?

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Port forwarding is only included on Windscribe’s paid plans. However, the free plan does have a generous data allowance and access to all Windscribe servers. Check out more details here.
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