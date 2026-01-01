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Clear Wi-Fi History

Stop your computer from keeping a creepy little scrapbook of every Wi-Fi network you’ve ever connected to.
Summary
Clear Wi-Fi History removes stored Wi-Fi connection history from your device to help protect your privacy. Wi-Fi network names (SSIDs) and network identifiers can be used to infer where you’ve been by matching them against public Wi-Fi databases.
Clear the trail, keep the connection
Your current Wi-Fi network stays preserved, so you won’t get kicked offline mid-cleanup. You stay connected, your device just stops hoarding old network history.
Built for real life Wi-Fi
Hotels, airports, cafés, coworking spaces, “FreeWiFi_DefinitelyNotAScam.” If you connect to lots of networks, your device can quietly build a history over time. Clear Wi-Fi History helps keep that list from piling up.
Desktop apps
This feature is available in the Windscribe desktop app: Windows, macOS and Linux. Platform-specific behavior and OS limitations are covered here.
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HOW TO USE IT
1
Open Windscribe Preferences.
2
Go to Connections.
3
Scroll down to Clear Wi-Fi History and click the arrow. Then click “Clear Wi-Fi History”.
4
That’s it. Windscribe clears stored Wi-Fi history while keeping your current network intact.
By the way
Clear Wi-Fi History removes stored Wi-Fi network history from your device, which can help reduce the amount of location-adjacent “breadcrumbs” your computer keeps over time.
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