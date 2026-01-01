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Grab a Private Chicago IP Address

Lock in a Chicago IP address to browse like a local from anywhere. Stream local content, manage Chicago-based accounts securely, and enjoy a private and global internet experience.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Chicago

Swap your digital location for Chicago to stay connected to home from anywhere.

Connect to a Chicago IP

Need to look like you’re still in the 312? Windscribe gives you a Chicago IP address so you can log in, stream, and browse as if you were still in The Windy City.
Connect to a Chicago IP

Bypass Sports Blackouts

Use a Chicago IP to catch every Cubs pitch on Marquee Sports Network, or stream the White Sox, Bulls, and Blackhawks live on CHSN, even when you're out of the home market.
Bypass Sports Blackouts

Stream Local Channels Anywhere

Effortlessly watch WGN-TV news, stream the latest from ABC7 Chicago, or catch up on WTTW feeds without being blocked by your current GPS coordinates.
Stream Local Channels Anywhere

Access Chicago-Hosted Services

Route your traffic through a Chicago VPN server and log into your University of Chicago portals or secure city-managed accounts without running into “not available in your region” roadblocks.
Access Chicago-Hosted Services

Run Localized Testing

Windscribe’s Chicago VPN servers give you a true local view, from search rankings to location-based offers, so your testing is accurate, and your targeting is on point.
Run Localized Testing

Browse Securely in The Windy City

Lock down your digital presence in one of the world's biggest tech hubs with our Chicago VPN servers.
Encrypt Your Connection

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe wraps your connection in AES-256 encryption that keeps your browsing activity safe.
Avoid Digital Scams & Cyberthreats

Avoid Digital Scams & Cyberthreats

Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malware, clickbait, and malicious domains before they can take a bite out of your data.
Stay Safe on Free Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Free Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi can be risky. Windscribe’s Firewall blocks all connectivity if the VPN ever drops, so hackers can’t slip in.
All Your Devices

Onbeperkte verbindingen
Op al je apparaten

Windscribe biedt apps en browserextensies voor alle platforms en apparaten.
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macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
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FirefoxFirefox
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Fire TVFire TV
En meer!En meer!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Chicago?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden

FAQs: Top Questions About Chicago VPN Answered

How to get a Chicago VPN?

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It’s a quick three-step process. First, download the Windscribe app for your computer or phone. Once you’ve signed up, open the server list under the United States and select one of our servers in Chicago. Hit the power button, and you’re instantly connected to a local server.

How much does a VPN cost in Chicago?

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In Chicago, a premium VPN generally runs between $3 and $15 USD per month. While many providers try to lock you into long-term contracts for the best rate, Windscribe’s Build-A-Plan is a favorite for local users. You can get a dedicated Chicago server and unlimited data for just $3 USD a month. To get a VPN for Chicago, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in Chicago?

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Yes, 100%. There are no city, state, or federal laws in the US that prohibit the use of a VPN. In fact, many Chicago-based businesses and government contractors use them as a standard security requirement. Whether you’re protecting your data from ISP tracking or securing your connection on public Wi-Fi at O'Hare, you are well within your legal rights. Just remember: a VPN is a privacy tool, not a permit to break the law. Illegal acts are still illegal, regardless of whether you’re using a VPN or not.

What is the best VPN for Chicago?

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We’re partial to Windscribe, especially since we have high-speed 10 Gbps servers physically located in Chicago. This is a huge deal for performance. Since the server is local, you get much lower latency (less lag) for gaming or 4K streaming. Plus, you get our malware and tracker blocker R.O.B.E.R.T., a strict no-identifying-logs policy, and a lot more privacy features.

Is there a Chicago VPN extension for my browser?

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Yes! Windscribe offers a lightweight extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge that’s packed with unique features like Location Warp, which spoofs your browser's GPS coordinates to match Chicago, and Time Warp, which syncs your browser's clock to Central Time. It also includes Language Warp to match local settings and a Split Personality feature that rotates your "user agent" to keep trackers from building a profile on your device. It’s a powerful, one-click way to grab a 312 IP and block invasive ads and trackers without slowing down the rest of your computer.

Can I use a VPN to stream Netflix in Chicago?

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Yes. If you’re traveling outside the US and find that your favorite shows are missing from your library, you can use Windscribe to connect to a Chicago server and access the US Netflix catalog. Although Netflix doesn’t like you using a VPN to change your virtual location and access their libraries in other countries, Windscribe’s VPN protocols are pretty smart and fall under the radar.
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