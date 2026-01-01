Browse With the Best Mumbai VPN

Yes, using a VPN in Mumbai is completely legal with one caveat: as of June 2022, Indian authorities require VPN providers with servers in the country to collect and store extensive customer data. Windscribe doesn’t do that. Our strict no-identifying-logs policy
applies to all our servers, including those in India. We will never comply with logging directives, and we’ll continue operating our India servers until we’re forcibly removed by hosting providers for refusing to comply. So yes, you can use a VPN in India for privacy, security, or accessing work tools without breaking any laws. Just remember: a VPN isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card. If it’s illegal without one, it’s still illegal with one