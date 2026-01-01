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Unblock MUBI With a VPN

With Windscribe, you can unlock the MUBI library from wherever you are and explore titles you can’t normally see at home.
Download for MUBI
Unblock MUBI With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for MUBI

Unlock more of MUBI’s curated library by switching regions with Windscribe.

Stream MUBI Anywhere

Windscribe lets you pick a server in 69+ countries, giving you access to titles that might otherwise be blocked.
Stream MUBI Anywhere

Explore International Film Releases

MUBI constantly rotates its curated collection, with new films appearing in different regions first. With Windscribe, you can access all international releases early.
Explore International Film Releases

Unlock MUBI At Work/School

MUBI blocked on campus or office Wi-Fi? Windscribe routes your traffic through its VPN servers so you can keep watching without IT getting in the way.
Unlock MUBI At Work/School

Secure Your Connection

Windscribe secures your connection with AES-256 so that your personal data stays between you and your device.
Secure Your Connection

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Windscribe’s Firewall automatically secures your connection on any network.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Access MUBI With Windscribe

Why let geography edit your watchlist? Windscribe puts the full MUBI catalog in your hands.
Servers in 69+ Countires

Servers in 69+ Countires

Windscribe has servers in 69+ countries, giving you IP addresses wherever you need them.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe’s servers are optimized for streaming, ensuring that MUBI videos play seamlessly in HD or 4K.
No Identifying Logs

No Identifying Logs

Our no identifying logs policy means we don’t keep logs that can tie your activity to your real identity.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for MUBI

Getting Windscribe working with MUBI takes less than deciding which blockbuster to watch next.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the MUBI app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to your preferred server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit MUBI and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server
  3. Use the MUBI mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open MUBI and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

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Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
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Features
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Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe downloaden
All Your Devices

Onbeperkte verbindingen
Op al je apparaten

Windscribe biedt apps en browserextensies voor alle platforms en apparaten.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
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AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
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En meer!En meer!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About MUBI VPN

Does MUBI Work With a VPN?

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Yes, MUBI works with VPNs. However, like most streaming platforms, MUBI uses geo-detection technology to enforce regional licensing agreements. A quality VPN with optimized streaming servers can reliably access MUBI's different regional libraries. The key is choosing a provider like Windscribe that maintains working servers and updates their systems when platforms modify their detection methods.

How Do I Fix MUBI VPN Not Working?

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If you're experiencing issues accessing MUBI with your VPN, try these troubleshooting steps: switch to a different server location, clear your browser's cache and cookies, restart your VPN connection, or try using a different browser. Try using our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access MUBI in your browser. Sometimes MUBI's detection systems temporarily flag certain IP addresses, so switching servers usually resolves the issue. If problems persist, contact your our support team for assistance.

Which VPN Is Best for MUBI?

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The best VPN for MUBI combines several key features: fast, reliable servers in multiple countries, strong privacy protections, and consistent performance with streaming platforms. Windscribe offers optimized servers specifically designed for streaming, with minimal speed loss and reliable access to MUBI's regional content libraries. Our no logs policy also ensures your viewing habits remain private.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN With MUBI?

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Using a VPN is legal in most countries, and there are many legitimate reasons to use one, including privacy protection, security on public networks, and protecting your personal data. However, using a VPN to access content outside your region may violate MUBI's terms of service. While this typically results in access restrictions rather than legal consequences, users should be aware of the platform's policies and use VPNs responsibly.

Why Is MUBI Geo-Blocked in My Country?

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MUBI's content availability varies by region due to film distribution rights and licensing agreements. Movie studios and distributors sell regional rights separately. These restrictions aren't MUBI's preference. They're legal requirements based on complex international copyright and distribution agreements in the film industry.

Can I Watch MUBI From Anywhere With a VPN?

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A reliable VPN can help you access MUBI's service from locations where it might otherwise be restricted. However, content libraries vary significantly between regions. For example, French MUBI might have different films than U.S. MUBI. Additionally, streaming quality depends on your base internet connection speed and the VPN server's performance. Choose servers geographically close to your location for optimal streaming performance.

What Countries Have the Best MUBI Libraries?

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MUBI's content varies significantly by region, with some countries offering more extensive or exclusive selections. European countries often have robust film libraries due to strong cultural funding for cinema, while the U.S. and the UK libraries tend to focus on international releases and arthouse films. The "best" library depends on your taste. If you love French New Wave, connecting through France might offer the most relevant selection.

Does Using a VPN Slow Down MUBI Streaming?

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A well-configured VPN should have minimal impact on streaming quality. While any VPN introduces some overhead, premium services with optimized streaming servers typically reduce speed loss to 10-20%. Factors affecting performance include server location (closer is usually faster), current server load, and your base internet speed. For optimal MUBI streaming, choose servers specifically optimized for video content.

Watch MUBI Across the Globe

Great films aren’t meant to stay boxed in by borders, and neither should your streams. Windscribe keeps your connection private, your viewing habits personal, and your MUBI experience uninterrupted. Get Windscribe and explore MUBI’s curated global collection from anywhere.
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