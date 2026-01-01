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Navigate With Fast Ohio VPN Servers

Pick up an Ohio IP address to stay tethered to the Buckeye State from anywhere on the map. Manage your accounts, catch a high-stakes matchup in the Big Ten, and secure your connection anywhere.
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How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Ohio

Whether you’re in the Three Cs or three continents away, Windscribe keeps you connected with an Ohio IP.

Get an Ohio IP Address

Wherever you are, your online presence can still say “O-H-I-O!” Windscribe’s Ohio VPN servers make your IP appear Buckeye-born, so your accounts, streams, and newsfeeds stay tied to home.
Get an Ohio IP Address

Access Ohio-Hosted Services

Windscribe lets you securely route through an Ohio IP address so you can pay bills, check grades, or file documents without triggering location-based lockouts.
Access Ohio-Hosted Services

Skip Ohio Sports Blackouts

Stay in-market on the road. Connect through our Ohio VPN servers and keep Reds and Guardians streams playing on regional networks instead of getting smacked with blackout rules.
Skip Ohio Sports Blackouts

Take Ohio News Anywhere

Bring local coverage with you. Unlock 10TV WBNS, stream WKYC updates, and watch PBS Western Reserve programming from anywhere.
Take Ohio News Anywhere

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Windscribe’s VPN servers in Ohio let you see what people in Cleveland and surroundings see, so you can tweak ads, check rankings, and perfect your campaigns with local accuracy.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Stay Secure in the Buckeye State

Secure your personal info by masking your digital footprint with a private Ohio IP address.
Encrypt Your Connection

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption keeps your data invisible and your online life private.
Avoid Cyberthreats

Avoid Cyberthreats

R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious sites, clickbait, and more before you even click, keeping scammers out.
Stay Safe on Free Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Free Wi-Fi

Our Firewall locks your data in a private VPN tunnel so it doesn’t leak onto unsecured networks.
All Your Devices

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sur tous vos appareils

Windscribe propose des applications et des extensions navigateur sur toutes les plateformes et tous les appareils.
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All Your Devices

Approuvé et apprécié par plus de 80 millions d’utilisateurs

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for North Carolina?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Ohio VPN Answered

How to change the VPN to Ohio?

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With Windscribe, it’s easy! Get the Windscribe app, go to our US locations, and pick an Ohio server (we have servers in Cleveland). Hit Connect, then refresh the site or app you’re using so it picks up the new IP.

How much does a VPN cost in Ohio?

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VPN pricing isn’t Ohio-specific. Most reputable VPNs typically cost between $3 to $15 USD per month, depending on the provider and plan you choose. Windscribe offers flexible monthly plans starting at $3 USD. To get a VPN for Ohio, check out our upgrade page.

Can you use a VPN in Ohio?

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Yep, using a VPN is totally legal in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and everywhere else in Ohio. People use VPNs for the boring-but-useful reason: more privacy on the internet (less easy tracking tied to your IP, especially on shared Wi-Fi). And remember that a VPN is a privacy tool, not a legal shield, so anything illegal without a VPN is still illegal with one.

Which VPN has Ohio servers?

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We do! At Windscribe, we have physical VPN servers located in Cleveland. Besides that, we also offer global VPN servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities, privacy features, a strict no-identifying-logs policy, browser extensions, and more.

Should Ohio State or Ohio University students use a VPN on campus Wi-Fi?

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Campus Wi-Fi is shared, and shared networks make snooping way easier than it should be. A VPN encrypts your connection, which helps keep logins, email, and school account activity more private while you’re using portals, cloud tools, or messaging in dorms and on campus. It’s also useful off campus on public Wi-Fi, and if your VPN has a kill switch (like Windscribe’s Firewall), it can help prevent leaks if the connection drops.

Can a VPN help Ohio families block adult sites on kids’ devices?

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Yes, if your VPN includes DNS/content filtering. With a filter like Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T., you can block adult sites while the VPN is on, so they don’t load on home Wi-Fi, public Wi-Fi, or mobile data.
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