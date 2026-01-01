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Windscribe's VPN Servers: Choose The Best VPN Location For Your Needs

Explore a VPN server list that includes both free and paid options. Sign up for an account in a few clicks, and get access to online vpn software that’s fast, stable, and secure.
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Windscribe's VPN Servers: Choose The Best VPN Location For Your Needs

Full List of Windscribe Server Locations
(69+ Countries & 115+ Cities)

Why Windscribe is the VPN Software You Should Pick

With a VPN server list spanning 190+ locations, advanced anti-censorship and ad-blocking features, and a commitment to never store any identifying logs, Windscribe checks all the boxes for a modern, privacy-focused service.
Download Windscribe on your iPhone, Android, Windows PC, and a range of other supported platforms. Benefit from unlimited personal devices, no data caps, and a streaming experience that reliably supports all your favorite services. Use Windscribe for P2P connections, gaming, staying safe on public wifi, or simply to save money.
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Approuvé et apprécié par plus de 80 millions d’utilisateurs

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe

Frequently Asked Questions

Existe-t-il des emplacements de serveurs VPN gratuits ?

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Oui ! Windscribe propose un accès gratuit à des emplacements dans 10 pays (/features/use-for-free/), dont les États-Unis, le Canada, le Royaume-Uni et plus encore. Pas de carte bancaire. Pas de conditions. Inscrivez-vous et c’est parti. Passez à l’offre complète si vous le souhaitez, dès 5,75 $ US/mois (/upgrade) ou choisissez quelques emplacements supplémentaires et une bande passante illimitée pour 3 $ US/mois (https://windscribe.com/blog/vpn-build-a-plan/).

Combien d’emplacements Windscribe propose-t-il ?

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Nous avons des emplacements dans plus de 85 pays et des centaines de villes, donc à moins d’habiter dans la fosse des Mariannes, vous êtes probablement couvert. Tous nos emplacements sont réels, c’est-à-dire des serveurs physiques, pas des inventions.

Comment savoir si un datacenter Windscribe est hors ligne ?

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Bonne question ! Consultez notre page de statut (/status) pour une vue interne de la vitesse, des fonctionnalités et de l’état actuel de chaque datacenter.

Les serveurs de Windscribe sont-ils physiques ou virtuels ?

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Chacun de nos serveurs est physiquement situé dans le pays revendiqué. Pas de fausses coordonnées GPS. Pas de prétendu « Inde » posé dans le New Jersey. Plus d’infos ici : Virtual or Physical? Windscribe Has the Most Server Locations (https://windscribe.com/blog/virtual-or-physical-windscribe-has-the-most-server-locations/)

Les serveurs Windscribe prennent-ils en charge 10 Gbit/s ?

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Carrément. Plus de 85 emplacements prennent désormais en charge des connexions 10 Gbit/s, pour naviguer, streamer et torrenter comme si votre modem avait pris un shot de caféine. Détails ici : Windscribe Server Upgrades – 85 Locations Support 10 Gbps (https://windscribe.com/blog/windscribe-server-upgrades-85-locations-support-10-gbps/)

Qu’est-ce qu’un serveur VPN ?

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Un serveur VPN est un ordinateur distant auquel vous vous connectez via un tunnel chiffré. Il remplace votre adresse IP par la sienne, donnant l’impression que vous êtes ailleurs. Un peu comme la téléportation, avec moins de molécules. Un réseau de datacenters robuste est un facteur clé pour choisir le meilleur VPN (https://windscribe.com/blog/how-to-pick-a-good-vpn/).

Quel est l’avantage d’avoir des serveurs physiques ?

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Serveurs physiques = latence plus faible et meilleure vitesse. Et surtout, on reste honnêtes : si on dit que c’est à Tokyo, c’est à Tokyo. Pas « près de Tokyo ».

Comment choisir le meilleur datacenter pour la vitesse ?

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Utilisez l’app Windscribe et choisissez l’emplacement avec la latence (ping) la plus faible. Astuce : le bouton « Meilleur emplacement » vous connecte automatiquement à l’option la plus rapide. Téléchargez Windscribe (/download) si vous ne l’avez pas encore.

Puis-je utiliser n’importe quel emplacement pour le torrent ?

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La plupart des emplacements Windscribe autorisent le P2P. Surveillez toutefois les rares emplacements qui ne le permettent pas : une petite icône P2P barrée indique qu’il ne faut pas torrenter sur cet emplacement. Pour plus de détails, consultez notre article de base de connaissances (/knowledge-base/articles/does-windscribe-allow-peer-to-peer-p2p-traffic/).

Y a-t-il des différences entre les serveurs selon le continent ?

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Les performances varient selon l’emplacement, la congestion réseau et, disons, l’ambiance du continent. Pour de meilleures vitesses, choisissez un emplacement géographiquement proche (ou l’option « Meilleur emplacement » dans l’app).

Que faire si l’emplacement que je veux n’est pas disponible ?

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Dites-le-nous (https://discord.com/invite/vpn). Faites du bruit. Tweetez-nous (https://x.com/windscribecom). Nous nous développons en continu selon la demande. Et contrairement à certains VPN, nous n’ajoutons pas d’« emplacement » juste pour remplir la carte : si nous le lançons, c’est du réel.

Comment trouver l’adresse de mon serveur VPN ?

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Facile. Une fois connecté à n’importe quel emplacement dans l’app Windscribe, votre nouvelle adresse IP s’affiche à l’écran. Ou, si vous préférez, visitez notre page de vérification d’IP pendant que vous êtes connecté.
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