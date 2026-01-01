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Get a Cleveland VPN That Rocks

Claim a Cleveland IP address to navigate the 216 with total digital anonymity. Manage Ohio-based accounts, stream local broadcasts from across the globe, and keep your connection secure wherever you are.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Cleveland

From Believeland to anywhere on earth, Windscribe keeps your digital home in Cleveland.

Keep Your IP Local from Abroad

Connect to a Windscribe server in Cleveland to read local news, manage your bank accounts, or stream Browns and Cavs games like you never left.
Keep Your IP Local from Abroad

Access Cleveland-Hosted Services

Windscribe routes you through a Cleveland VPN server so you can log into Cleveland's health, government, and banking services without geo-blocks.
Access Cleveland-Hosted Services

Watch Local TV Anywhere

Bring Northeast Ohio television with you. Watch WKYC 3 local news, stream regional content on PBS Western Reserve, and unblock Cleveland-specific programming on major streaming platforms.
Watch Local TV Anywhere

Stay In-Market for Local Sports

Stay inside the home broadcast territory with a Cleveland IP and catch every Guardians pitch or Cavs dunk live, even when you're traveling out of state.
Stay In-Market for Local Sports

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

If your campaigns target Cleveland you need to see what locals see. A Cleveland IP from Windscribe lets you check ads, rankings, and content with pinpoint accuracy.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Secure Your Digital Footprint in the Forest City

Grab a Cleveland IP to anchor your connection in Northeast Ohio and browse the web securely.
Encrypt Your Connection

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe encrypts your traffic so you can move through the web as invisibly as Clark Kent.
Dodge Malicious Sites

Dodge Malicious Sites

Browse with peace of mind. Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious sites and unwanted content.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall keeps your data inside an encrypted tunnel, so it stays safe even on unsafe networks.
All Your Devices

Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
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And More!And More!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Cleveland?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Cleveland VPN Answered

How can I obtain a Cleveland IP?

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Got Windscribe? If not, download it and create an account. Then, open the Windscribe app, go to our US server list, and pick Cleveland. Hit connect, and once you’re in, your IP shows up as Cleveland instead of wherever you’re physically located.

How much does a VPN cost in Ohio?

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Same as anywhere else, since VPN pricing isn’t tied to your state. Most paid VPNs land around $3 to $15/month depending on the plan length and features, and free plans usually come with limits. If you want flexibility, look for a monthly option that doesn’t lock you into a long contract, like our Build-A-Plan option that starts at $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for Cleveland, check out our upgrade page.

Is it legal to use a VPN in Ohio?

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Yes, it is. There are no laws in Cleveland or the state of Ohio that ban using a VPN. And after Ohio House Bill 96 fully kicked in in late 2025, bringing mandatory age checks for certain adult sites, a lot of people started using VPNs to keep their identity and sensitive info away from third-party verification brokers. But remember that a VPN is a legal privacy tool, but it’s not a loophole for illegal behavior. If something’s illegal without a VPN, it’s still illegal with one.

What VPN has Cleveland?

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Windscribe does! We have servers located right in the heart of Cleveland, so you can get an Ohio IP address whenever you need it.

What’s the best VPN for Cleveland?

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Obviously, it’s Windscribe! The best VPN for Cleveland is one that offers fast, local servers, strong encryption, and no data logging. With Cleveland-based servers, a strict no-identifying-logs policy, built-in ad and malware blocking with R.O.B.E.R.T., and strong encryption, we check all these boxes.

Can I use a VPN to access the Cleveland Clinic’s portal?

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If you’re a patient, using a VPN like Windscribe is a great way to access the MyChart portal securely, especially when you’re traveling. Healthcare providers often geo-fence their servers and block traffic from certain foreign countries to reduce cyberattack risk, so connecting to Windscribe’s Cleveland VPN servers can help the login page load properly from abroad.

How can a VPN help employees at large companies in Cleveland?

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If you work at a Cleveland heavyweight like Progressive, KeyBank, or Sherwin-Williams, a personal VPN like Windscribe is basically a solid extra layer against data breaches and industrial espionage. If you’re remote-working from a coffee shop in Tremont or traveling for business, Windscribe wraps your connection in AES-256 encryption so sensitive emails and files are much harder to intercept on public Wi-Fi. It can also help IT teams by enabling static IPs for whitelisting access to specific development environments, so only secure, approved connections can reach the company’s most sensitive systems.
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