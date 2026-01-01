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Unblock Hulu With a VPN

Unlock Hulu’s library of TV shows and movies, wherever you are. With Windscribe, you can access exclusive content from the U.S. and beyond.
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Unblock Hulu With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Hulu

Windscribe gives you a U.S. IP to break through geo-blocks, so you can binge-watch Hulu no matter where you are.

Access Hulu From Outside the U.S.

Hulu can't be accessed from outside the States, but Windscribe’s U.S. VPN servers allow you to stream Hulu from anywhere.
Access Hulu From Outside the U.S.

Keep Hulu Streaming Separate

Our Split Tunneling feature lets you route Hulu through the VPN while your work or school apps stay on the regular, local connection.
Keep Hulu Streaming Separate

Keep Your Watchlist Intact

Windscribe’s U.S. servers make Hulu think you're binge-watching from Kansas, even if you’re actually in Kyoto.
Keep Your Watchlist Intact

Encrypt Your Connection

Your ISP wants your data. Windscribe wraps your traffic in AES-256 encryption, so no one can see your personal info.
Encrypt Your Connection

Public Wi-Fi Isn’t Safe

Streaming on open Wi-Fi is dangerous. Windscribe’s Firewall creates a secure tunnel for your traffic, so it stays safe on public networks.
Public Wi-Fi Isn’t Safe

Access Hulu With Windscribe

Windscribe keeps your Hulu shows rolling without interruption.
Servers Across the U.S.

Servers Across the U.S.

Windscribe’s servers in the U.S. make it seem like you're streaming Hulu as a local viewer.
Speed for Streaming

Speed for Streaming

Windscribe delivers the speeds you need for seamless streaming, whether you're watching in 720p or 4K.
Privacy & Safety First

Privacy & Safety First

Windscribe's privacy features make sure that if your VPN connection stutters, your real IP doesn't accidentally leak to Hulu.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Hulu

Getting Windscribe working with Hulu is easier than figuring out the plot of Lost.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Hulu app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to a U.S. server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit Hulu and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to your preferred server location
  3. Use the Hulu mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Hulu and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Approuvé et apprécié par plus de 80 millions d’utilisateurs

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtenir Windscribe
All Your Devices

Connexions illimitées
sur tous vos appareils

Windscribe propose des applications et des extensions navigateur sur toutes les plateformes et tous les appareils.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Et plus !Et plus !
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Hulu VPN

Does Hulu Work With a VPN?

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Yes, Hulu works with most VPNs. However, Hulu requires a VPN for users outside the U.S. to access its content. By connecting to a server in the U.S., you can unblock Hulu’s extensive library of TV shows, movies, and originals, even from abroad.

What if Hulu Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Hulu with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Hulu in your browser
  2. Switch U.S. servers if Hulu throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Which VPN Works With Hulu?

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Look for a VPN with fast, reliable servers in the U.S., as Hulu’s geo-blocking can be strict. The right VPN should have servers that are constantly updated to bypass Hulu’s detection system, ensuring seamless streaming without interruptions. Windscribe’s optimized U.S. servers, combined with strong encryption and a no logs policy, make it the perfect choice to stream Hulu securely, wherever you are.

Which VPN Servers Work Best With Hulu?

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Windscribe's East Coast U.S. servers typically offer the best performance for Hulu streaming. Our New York and Miami locations are particularly reliable, but we maintain multiple options across the U.S. to ensure consistent access.

Is Using a VPN With Hulu Legal?

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Using a VPN is completely legal in most countries. However, using a VPN to access Hulu outside the U.S. does violate their terms of service. While we can't provide legal advice, we can tell you that millions of people use VPNs for streaming every day without issues.

What Should I Do if Hulu Detects My VPN?

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If you get a VPN detection error, try these steps: switch to a different Windscribe server, clear your browser cache and cookies, restart your browser, or try our Stealth protocol. If problems persist, contact our support team for server recommendations.

Can I Get My Hulu Account Suspended for Using a VPN?

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While it's against Hulu's terms of service, account suspensions for VPN use are extremely rare. Most users who get detected simply see an error message and need to disconnect their VPN or switch servers. We've never seen a confirmed case of account termination solely for VPN use.

Can I Watch Hulu on Multiple Devices With One VPN Account?

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Absolutely. Windscribe allows multiple simultaneous connections, so you can stream Hulu on your laptop while your family uses other devices. Just make sure each device connects to a U.S. server.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My Hulu Streaming?

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A good VPN like Windscribe adds minimal latency to your connection. You might see a slight speed decrease, but it shouldn't affect your streaming quality. Our servers are optimized for streaming, so you can still enjoy HD content without buffering issues.

Start Streaming Hulu Without Limits

Want to stream Hulu shows from outside the United States? Say less! Windscribe gives you a U.S. IP address, so you can unlock Hulu’s full catalog from anywhere.
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