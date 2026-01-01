Create a proxy server on your network for other devices.
Summary
Need to connect a device to the VPN that currently does not support VPNs? Use our Proxy Gateway feature to do so.
Proxy Server
Our Proxy Gateway feature allows your Desktop computer to host a proxy server on your network that can be used by other devices.
HTTP or SOCKS5
You can create a secure HTTP or SOCKS5 proxy server, which is only available on your LAN.
Connect to VPN on Non-Supported Devices
With the use of the Proxy Gateway feature, you can route devices without native VPN connectivity support (such as TVs and gaming consoles) via Windscribe's secure network using a proxy server hosted on your Desktop computer.