Stop your computer from keeping a creepy little scrapbook of every Wi-Fi network you’ve ever connected to.
Summary
Clear Wi-Fi History removes stored Wi-Fi connection history from your device to help protect your privacy. Wi-Fi network names (SSIDs) and network identifiers can be used to infer where you’ve been by matching them against public Wi-Fi databases.
Clear the trail, keep the connection
Your current Wi-Fi network stays preserved, so you won’t get kicked offline mid-cleanup. You stay connected, your device just stops hoarding old network history.
Built for real life Wi-Fi
Hotels, airports, cafés, coworking spaces, “FreeWiFi_DefinitelyNotAScam.” If you connect to lots of networks, your device can quietly build a history over time. Clear Wi-Fi History helps keep that list from piling up.
Desktop apps
This feature is available in the Windscribe desktop app: Windows, macOS and Linux. Platform-specific behavior and OS limitations are covered here.