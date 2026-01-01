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Native VPN for Android TV. No Remote Typing.

We built the Android TV app we actually wanted to use. Grab it on Google Play to get 10GB/month for free and a login process that doesn't involve wrestling with a TV remote.
Native app on Google Play, no APK juggling.
Free tier: 10GB/month, streams the big services.
Lazy Login: enter a 6-digit code on your phone.
Download for Android TV
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Native VPN for Android TV. No Remote Typing.

What Counts as Android TV?

Android TV is the Google-built brain inside smart TVs from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips. It also powers the Nvidia Shield, Mi Box, and those Chromecast dongles. If your home screen looks like a Google-fied billboard, you're likely running Android TV or its twin, Google TV (which is just Android TV in a tuxedo).
The native Windscribe app lives on:
  • Smart TVs: Sony Bravia, TCL, Hisense, Philips, and Sharp.
  • Google TV: All models (it's the same app).
  • Streaming Boxes: Nvidia Shield (Pro & Tube), Xiaomi Mi Box, and the JBL Link Bar.
  • Dongles: Chromecast with Google TV and generic Android TV sticks.
Using an LG, Samsung, or Roku? Those aren't Android-based, so our app won't install directly — see the FAQ below for workarounds.
What Counts as Android TV?

Install Your Android TV VPN in 60 Seconds

We don't enjoy overcomplicating our apps. You can get Windscribe running on your TV before your popcorn finishes in the microwave.

Install from Google Play

  1. Open the Play Store on your TV.
  2. Search for Windscribe.
  3. Install, open, and sign in.
  4. Pick a server and start streaming.

Use the Lazy Login

  1. Open the Windscribe app on your TV and select Lazy Login.
  2. Grab your phone or laptop and go to windscribe.com/lazy.
  3. Enter the 6-digit code shown on your TV.
  4. Hit Link Account and watch your TV magically log itself in.

Sideload the APK

  1. Grab the APK from our Downloads page on your laptop.
  2. Move it to your TV via USB stick or an app like Send Files to TV.
  3. Open the file on your TV. If Android complains about "Unknown Sources," enable it in Settings → Security.
  4. Install, and voilà!

Download via F-Droid

  1. Make sure F-Droid is installed on your TV.
  2. Search for Windscribe.
  3. Hit Install.
  4. Enjoy automatic updates every time we add a feature.

Zero Dollars. 10GB of Data. 10 Country Servers.

Most free things in life come with a catch. Ours just comes with a data cap.

10GB/month of Data

10GB's not bad until you put it in TV time. That's roughly 3 hours of HD streaming. Perfect for that one region-locked sports event.

Servers in 10 Countries

Free users get access to the heavy hitters: US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and five more. It's just 10 out of our 69+ countries, but it's enough to unblock the world's biggest libraries.

Premium Protection

Same encryption, same no-logs policy, and R.O.B.E.R.T. for basic ad-blocking. If you're a power user who needs unlimited everything, you can upgrade to Pro for $9/month or $69/year.
Try for Free
Zero Dollars. 10GB of Data. 10 Country Servers.

Stream What You Actually Want to Watch

Windscribe is built for the number-one reason people actually buy a VPN: watching the things that aren't available in their living room.
Netflix
Disney+
Hulu
HBO Max
Amazon Prime
Peacock
Paramount+
BBC iPlayer
DAZN
& more

Privacy You Can Verify

We don't make pinky promises. We stick to transparency, accountability, and the kind of honesty that makes lawyers sweat.

Court-Proven No-Logs Policy

We don't log anything, ever. Period. When Windscribe servers were seized in 2021, no user data could be handed over because there was nothing to hand over. That's the only no-logs claim worth anything: the kind that's been tested.

We're Open Source

The Android TV app is open source. The full code lives on GitHub, builds reproducibly, and is distributed through F-Droid. You don't have to trust us, read the code yourself.

We're Canada-Based

Most VPNs hide their jurisdiction. We don't. Yes, Canada is part of the Five Eyes, and yes, we're upfront about it. Our defense isn't jurisdiction; it's not having logs to compel. AES-256 encryption, ChaCha20 on WireGuard®, and perfect forward secrecy do the rest.
Privacy You Can Verify

What This App Doesn't Do (Yet)

The Android TV app doesn't have a kill switch yet. On the desktop and mobile apps, our Firewall feature blocks all non-VPN traffic at the OS level, so if the connection drops, no traffic goes anywhere. Android TV's API doesn't let third-party apps install that kind of system-wide rule. We're working on a tunnel-level alternative, but we aren't there yet.
Until then: if you need a hard guarantee that no traffic leaks during a drop, run Windscribe on a router or use Secure Hotspot from a Windows PC in the same room. Your TV connects to the PC's hotspot, and the PC holds the kill switch.
What This App Doesn't Do (Yet)

See Why Windscribe is the Best VPN for Android TV

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Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
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Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
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Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a VPN for Android TV?

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If you only watch local services on your home Wi-Fi, probably not. But if you want to watch geo-locked content, stop your ISP from throttling your 4K streams, or use Kodi without your ISP logging every domain you visit, then yes.

Will Windscribe slow down my streaming speeds?

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Using WireGuard on a nearby server, you'll usually keep 80 to 95% of your speed. We have 130+ 10 Gbps server locations to prevent congestion. A 100 Mbps line still has plenty of overhead for 4K; if you're on a distant server, you might need to drop to 1080p.

Is the free tier really enough for streaming?

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It depends on your habits. 10GB buys you about 3 hours of HD streaming. It's perfect for a specific sports event or a few movies, but daily bingers will eventually need to upgrade.

Can I install Windscribe on Nvidia Shield, Chromecast, or Sony TVs?

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Yes. It's the same native app and the same setup flow. Windscribe runs on any device using the Android TV or Google TV OS, including the Nvidia Shield, Chromecast with Google TV, and TVs from Sony, TCL, and Hisense.

Does it work with Fire TV?

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It does, but you should grab the Fire TV-specific build from the Amazon Appstore. Fire OS is based on Android, but it's a different ecosystem. Your Windscribe account and all server locations remain the same.

Can I use Windscribe and Kodi together?

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Yes. Connect to a Windscribe server first, then launch Kodi. All your Kodi traffic will route through the encrypted tunnel automatically, which is ideal if your ISP tends to throttle streaming traffic.

What if I have an LG, Samsung, or Roku TV instead?

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Those don't run Android, so you can't install the app directly. You have three easy options:
  1. Use our sister service Control D to unblock content via DNS
  2. Use our Secure Hotspot feature to share a VPN connection from your Windows computer
  3. Set up Windscribe on your router directly
All Your Devices
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Get Windscribe on Your Android TV.

10GB for free, a native Android TV VPN app that actually works, and a login process that won't make you want to throw your remote at the wall. What else do you want, a hug?
Get Windscribe
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All Your Devices

"WireGuard" is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld. Open Source Software Attributions.

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