Android TV is the Google-built brain inside smart TVs from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips. It also powers the Nvidia Shield, Mi Box, and those Chromecast dongles. If your home screen looks like a Google-fied billboard, you're likely running Android TV or its twin, Google TV (which is just Android TV in a tuxedo).
The native Windscribe app lives on:
Smart TVs: Sony Bravia, TCL, Hisense, Philips, and Sharp.
Google TV: All models (it's the same app).
Streaming Boxes: Nvidia Shield (Pro & Tube), Xiaomi Mi Box, and the JBL Link Bar.
Dongles: Chromecast with Google TV and generic Android TV sticks.
Using an LG, Samsung, or Roku? Those aren't Android-based, so our app won't install directly — see the FAQ below for workarounds.
Install Your Android TV VPN in 60 Seconds
We don't enjoy overcomplicating our apps. You can get Windscribe running on your TV before your popcorn finishes in the microwave.
We don't make pinky promises. We stick to transparency, accountability, and the kind of honesty that makes lawyers sweat.
Court-Proven No-Logs Policy
We don't log anything, ever. Period. When Windscribe servers were seized in 2021, no user data could be handed over because there was nothing to hand over. That's the only no-logs claim worth anything: the kind that's been tested.
We're Open Source
The Android TV app is open source. The full code lives on GitHub, builds reproducibly, and is distributed through F-Droid. You don't have to trust us, read the code yourself.
We're Canada-Based
Most VPNs hide their jurisdiction. We don't. Yes, Canada is part of the Five Eyes, and yes, we're upfront about it. Our defense isn't jurisdiction; it's not having logs to compel. AES-256 encryption, ChaCha20 on WireGuard®, and perfect forward secrecy do the rest.
What This App Doesn't Do (Yet)
The Android TV app doesn't have a kill switch yet. On the desktop and mobile apps, our Firewall feature blocks all non-VPN traffic at the OS level, so if the connection drops, no traffic goes anywhere. Android TV's API doesn't let third-party apps install that kind of system-wide rule. We're working on a tunnel-level alternative, but we aren't there yet.
Until then: if you need a hard guarantee that no traffic leaks during a drop, run Windscribe on a router or use Secure Hotspot from a Windows PC in the same room. Your TV connects to the PC's hotspot, and the PC holds the kill switch.
If you only watch local services on your home Wi-Fi, probably not. But if you want to watch geo-locked content, stop your ISP from throttling your 4K streams, or use Kodi without your ISP logging every domain you visit, then yes.
Will Windscribe slow down my streaming speeds?
Using WireGuard on a nearby server, you'll usually keep 80 to 95% of your speed. We have 130+ 10 Gbps server locations to prevent congestion. A 100 Mbps line still has plenty of overhead for 4K; if you're on a distant server, you might need to drop to 1080p.
Is the free tier really enough for streaming?
It depends on your habits. 10GB buys you about 3 hours of HD streaming. It's perfect for a specific sports event or a few movies, but daily bingers will eventually need to upgrade.
Can I install Windscribe on Nvidia Shield, Chromecast, or Sony TVs?
Yes. It's the same native app and the same setup flow. Windscribe runs on any device using the Android TV or Google TV OS, including the Nvidia Shield, Chromecast with Google TV, and TVs from Sony, TCL, and Hisense.
Does it work with Fire TV?
It does, but you should grab the Fire TV-specific build from the Amazon Appstore. Fire OS is based on Android, but it's a different ecosystem. Your Windscribe account and all server locations remain the same.
Can I use Windscribe and Kodi together?
Yes. Connect to a Windscribe server first, then launch Kodi. All your Kodi traffic will route through the encrypted tunnel automatically, which is ideal if your ISP tends to throttle streaming traffic.
What if I have an LG, Samsung, or Roku TV instead?
Those don't run Android, so you can't install the app directly. You have three easy options:
Use our sister service Control D to unblock content via DNS