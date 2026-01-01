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Stream Smarter With a Fire TV Stick VPN

Your ISP sees every stream. Amazon logs every app you open. Sideloaded apps are a privacy minefield. Windscribe encrypts your Fire TV traffic and blocks malware at the DNS level. Whichever Fire TV device you're on, we've got you covered.
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Stream Smarter With a Fire TV Stick VPN

Get Windscribe on Your Firestick

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Download Windscribe

Search for Windscribe on your Fire TV Stick and install the app.
2

Log In With Lazy Login

Open the app, choose Lazy Login, then enter the code at windscribe.com/lazy on another device.
3

Connect and Stream

Pick a location or tap Best Location to connect and start streaming.

Your Fire TV Stick Reports Back to Amazon

Your Fire TV tracks more than what you watch. Amazon logs app activity, voice commands, and viewing behavior, while your ISP can see your streaming traffic and throttle it when it feels like being annoying. Windscribe encrypts that traffic and helps stop sideloaded apps from leaking data in the background.
A VPN doesn't make Amazon forget who you are inside Prime Video. But it does stop your ISP from building its own profile of your habits, helps reduce throttling, and adds privacy on a device that shares a little too much by default.
Your Fire TV Stick Reports Back to Amazon

Get More Out of Your Fire TV Stick With Windscribe

Block junk, unlock more content, and keep your Fire TV Stick streaming smoothly in HD and 4K without giving up your privacy.

Block Trackers in Sideloaded Apps

Sideloaded APKs and Kodi addons can be privacy minefields. R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malware and tracking domains at the DNS level before third-party apps can send data behind your back.

Stream 4K With Less Slowdown

Fire TV Stick hardware is not exactly a supercomputer. Windscribe uses lightweight protocols like WireGuard® that help keep 4K streams smooth without turning your device into a toaster.

Access More Streaming Libraries

Stop settling for your local catalog. Access Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and more global libraries with ease from wherever you are with our servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities.

Pay Only for the Locations You Need

Stop paying for access to 100 countries you never use. Build-a-Plan lets you pick specific locations for $1 USD each, so you only pay for what you actually need.

Protect All Your Devices

One account covers your Fire TV Stick, phone, laptop, and the rest of the house. We don't do device limits (not even on the free plan), so you can stay encrypted on every screen.

Stream What You Actually Want to Watch

Windscribe is built for the number-one reason people actually buy a VPN: watching the things that aren't available in their living room.
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Amazon Prime
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BBC iPlayer
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Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Firestick

We block the junk your streaming apps leave behind, encrypt the traffic your ISP loves to meddle with, and let you build a plan around the countries you actually watch from.
Feature
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Native Fire TV App (Amazon Appstore)
DNS Ad & Malware Blocking on Fire TV
WireGuard by Default
10GB Free Monthly Plan
Build-a-Plan (Pay per Location)
Unlimited Devices
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Native Fire TV App (Amazon Appstore)
DNS Ad & Malware Blocking on Fire TV
WireGuard by Default
10GB Free Monthly Plan
Build-a-Plan (Pay per Location)
Unlimited Devices
No Email Required
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Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Frequently Asked Questions About Firestick VPN

Is there a free VPN for Firestick?

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Well… there are free VPNs, but you shouldn't be using them. Luckily for you, Windscribe offers a free plan that gives you 10GB of data every month (if you confirm your email address, or 2GB if you don't) and access to servers in 10 countries, including the US and UK. Unlike the free VPNs that sell your data, we never sell your data to third parties, and we never throttle your speeds to force an upgrade. It's the perfect tier for casual streaming, and if you need more, our Build-a-Plan starts at just $3 per month for unlimited data and the Pro locations of your choice. To get a VPN for Fire TV, upgrade here.

Will a VPN slow down my Fire TV Stick?

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Most VPNs slow you down because they use older, heavier protocols like OpenVPN, which eat up to 20% of a Fire TV Stick's limited CPU, causing 4K frame drops and overheating. Windscribe defaults to WireGuard, a modern protocol with a tiny codebase that uses only 5 to 8% of your CPU cycles. This efficiency ensures that your hardware stays cool and your connection remains fast enough for buffer-free HD or even 4K streaming. Also, you need to take into account the slowdown that comes with connecting to a server that's far away from where you are. The further the server, the higher the latency. So, for better speeds, always connect to the server closest to you.

How do I install a VPN on my Fire TV Stick?

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You don't need to mess with the Downloader app or sketchy APK sites because Windscribe has a native app in the official Amazon Appstore. Just search for Windscribe on your Fire TV home screen, download the app, and open it to get started. To avoid the headache of typing with a remote, use our Lazy Login feature to link your account with a simple six-digit code from your phone.

Does Windscribe work on Firestick V1?

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The original 2014 Fire TV hardware is simply too old and underpowered to handle the encryption required by modern VPN applications. While the Windscribe FireTV app works on Gen 2 or newer FireTV devices, including the 4K, 4K Max, and Cube models, Gen 1 stick owners are officially out of luck for on-device apps. Your best bet is to install Windscribe on your router, which protects the V1 stick and every other device on your network at once.

Can Amazon see what I stream with a VPN?

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Even when you're connected to a VPN, Amazon can still see your activity within their own apps, like Prime Video or Freevee, because you're logged into your Amazon account. However, a VPN completely blinds your ISP to your streaming habits and prevents Amazon from tracking what you do in third-party or sideloaded apps outside their ecosystem (aka, not on their hardware). It also stops Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), which is the fancy term for your ISP snooping on your traffic to throttle your streams.

Does Windscribe work with Kodi on Firestick?

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Windscribe is a favorite for Kodi users because it encrypts all traffic leaving the Fire TV Stick, ensuring your stream sources remain private from your ISP. Our R.O.B.E.R.T. feature works at the DNS level to block trackers and malware often found in third-party Kodi addons before they ever reach your device. Since we support P2P traffic on the majority of paid servers, you can use any addon or build without worrying about connection blocks.

Do I need to sideload Windscribe on Firestick?

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There is absolutely no sideloading required to get Windscribe running on your Fire TV device. We maintain a fully optimized, remote-friendly app directly within the Amazon Appstore for one-click installation and automatic updates. This keeps your setup clean and secure, as you don't have to enable apps from unknown sources or trust unverified APK files from the internet just to get a VPN.

How much data does a VPN use on Firestick?

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All VPNs add a small amount of data overhead (typically 5 to 10%) due to the encryption process wrapping your traffic in a secure VPN tunnel. To give you a practical example, on our free 10GB plan, you can comfortably stream about four to five hours of HD content or roughly ten hours of standard definition video. If you're a heavy 4K binger, our Build-a-Plan option removes the data cap entirely so you can stream 24/7 without checking a meter.

What can you stream with Windscribe on Firestick?

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Windscribe is battle-tested to unblock major global libraries, including Netflix US, UK, Japan, and Canada, as well as Disney+, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. Our free plan lets you access our servers in 10 countries, while a Pro account unlocks our entire network of streaming-optimized servers in over 69 countries. We constantly refresh our IP ranges to stay ahead of VPN blocks, ensuring you get the 4K quality you actually paid for.
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More Privacy for Every Stream

Your Fire TV Stick sees a lot, and so does your network. Windscribe helps you stream with more privacy and less interference, whether you are at home or away.
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"WireGuard" is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld. Open Source Software Attributions.

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