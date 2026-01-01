Most VPNs slow you down because they use older, heavier protocols like OpenVPN, which eat up to 20% of a Fire TV Stick's limited CPU, causing 4K frame drops and overheating. Windscribe defaults to WireGuard, a modern protocol with a tiny codebase that uses only 5 to 8% of your CPU cycles. This efficiency ensures that your hardware stays cool and your connection remains fast enough for buffer-free HD or even 4K streaming. Also, you need to take into account the slowdown that comes with connecting to a server that's far away from where you are. The further the server, the higher the latency. So, for better speeds, always connect to the server closest to you.