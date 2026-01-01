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Browse the Web With a California IP Address

Connect to Windscribe's California VPN servers and surf the web as if you’re sitting in a Santa Monica café. Manage your California-based accounts, stream regional channels, and browse the web with a California IP from anywhere you are.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for California

No matter where you roam, Windscribe keeps your connection rooted in California.

Switch to a California IP

Get a California IP so you can trick websites and services into thinking you’re still in the Golden State and keep your logins from acting suspicious when you travel.
Switch to a California IP

Use California Services From Anywhere

Keep California admin life from turning into a boss fight. Log into UC/CSU portals like MyUC or CSULink, pay PG&E or SoCalGas, and manage EDD accounts without blocks.
Use California Services From Anywhere

Stay In-Market for Sports

Don’t let your stream get sent to the penalty box. A California IP helps keep you in the home broadcast zone for Dodgers and Warriors games, minus blackout screens.
Stay In-Market for Sports

Stream California News Anywhere

Take California headlines with you. Watch KTLA 5, KRON4, and KCET (PBS) from anywhere, whether you’re in San Diego, Bali, or somewhere in between.
Stream California News Anywhere

Preview California Search Like a Local

Windscribe’s California VPN servers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, or Santa Clara let you see ads, search rankings, and location-based content exactly as locals do.
Preview California Search Like a Local

Stay Secure With Windscribe’s California VPN Servers

From the Golden Coast to every coast, Windscribe keeps your browsing private and secure.
Encrypt Your Connection

Encrypt Your Connection

Turn Windscribe on and secure your traffic with AES-256 encryption, making snooping a lot harder.
Browse Without the Noise

Browse Without the Noise

Enable R.O.B.E.R.T. to block malicious domains and unwanted content. Less noise, more peace.
Use Public Wi-Fi Safely

Use Public Wi-Fi Safely

Windscribe’s Firewall makes sure your data doesn’t leak on unsecured networks like café or airport Wi-Fi.
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for California?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About California VPN Answered

How to get a California VPN?

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Download the Windscribe app on your device (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, or Android), sign in, and hit connect to a California city of your choice. That’s it! Now, you're browsing with a Californian IP address.

Which VPN has California?

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We do! At Windscribe, we have servers in four California cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San José. Choose the one you want and voilá!

Can I use a VPN in California?

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Yes, it is 100% legal to use a VPN in California. In fact, since the California Delete Act (SB 362) began its full rollout in 2026, many residents have started using VPNs as a proactive way to exercise their digital rights by preventing data brokers from harvesting their information in the first place. Additionally, while the state recently passed the Digital Age Assurance Act (AB 1043), which requires devices to send age signals to apps starting in 2027, using a VPN remains a standard and encouraged security practice for protecting your data on public Wi-Fi or avoiding ISP tracking. As always, while the software is a legal tool for privacy, it does not grant immunity for illegal acts. Remember that anything prohibited by California law without a VPN remains illegal while using one.

How much does a VPN cost in California?

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In 2026, a premium VPN in California and other states typically costs between $3 and $16 USD per month. Windscribe offers flexible, monthly plans starting at $3 USD. To get a VPN for California, check out our upgrade page.

Will a VPN keep my betting activity more private on DraftKings, FanDuel, or Stake in California?

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Yeah, it can help a lot with privacy. A VPN encrypts your connection, which is especially useful on public Wi-Fi, and it hides your IP so it’s harder for networks to snoop. It won’t change any legal rules or bypass app location checks, but it’s a solid “keep my stuff private” layer.

Can I use a Windscribe browser extension in California?

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Yep. Windscribe has browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Brave. They’re perfect when you only need protection in the browser (websites, streaming, quick logins). If you want everything covered, like apps, games, and the whole device, use the desktop or mobile app.
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