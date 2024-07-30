Privacy Policy

When you use Windscribe, we keep the following data associated with your account:

Total amount of bytes transferred in a 30 day period. Bandwidth reset date is in your "My Account" section.

Timestamp of your last activity on the Windscribe network.

This data is used to enforce free tier limitations, prevent abuse and weed out inactive accounts. The following data is NOT stored:

Historical record of VPN sessions

Source IP

Sites you visited

We are firm believer that one's browsing history should be taken to one's grave.