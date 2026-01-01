Windscribe's VPN Servers: Choose The Best VPN Location For Your Needs

Full List of Windscribe Server Locations
(69+ Countries & 115+ Cities)
Why Windscribe is the VPN Software You Should Pick
With a VPN server list spanning 190+ locations, advanced anti-censorship and ad-blocking features, and a commitment to never store any identifying logs, Windscribe checks all the boxes for a modern, privacy-focused service.
Download Windscribe on your iPhone, Android, Windows PC, and a range of other supported platforms. Benefit from unlimited personal devices, no data caps, and a streaming experience that reliably supports all your favorite services. Use Windscribe for P2P connections, gaming, staying safe on public wifi, or simply to save money.
Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users
Why Should You Choose Windscribe?
Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
We have servers in over 85 countries and hundreds of cities, so unless you live in the Mariana Trench, we’ve probably got you covered. All our locations are real, as in physical servers, not figments of our imagination.
How can I tell if a Windscribe server is offline?
Good question! Check out our status page page, for an insider’s view into the speed, functionality, and current network status of each server.
A VPN server is a remote computer you connect to through an encrypted tunnel. It replaces your IP address with its own, making it look like you’re somewhere else entirely. Kind of like teleportation, but with fewer molecules. A robust server network is a key factor in choosing the best VPN.
What’s the benefit of having physical servers?
Physical servers = lower latency and better speed. Also, we like to keep it honest: if we say it’s in Tokyo, it’s in Tokyo. Not “Tokyo... adjacent.”
How do I choose the best server for speed?
Use the Windscribe app and pick the server with the lowest latency (ping). Bonus tip: our "Best Location" button will auto-connect you to the fastest option available. Download Windscribe if you don’t already have it on your device.
Can I use any server for torrenting?
Almost all Windscribe server locations support P2P activity. But keep an eye out for the few locations that don’t: you will see a little icon of P2P crossed out, indicating you should not torrent when connected to that specific location. For more details, check out our Knowledge Base article on the topic.
Is there a difference between servers by continent?
Performance can vary based on location, network congestion, and the continent’s general vibe. For best speeds, we recommend trying a server location that you are geographically close to (or choosing ‘Best Location’ inside the Windscribe app).
What if a location I want isn’t available?
Tell us. Yell at us. Tweet at us. We’re constantly expanding based on demand. And unlike some VPNs, we don’t add a “location” just to fluff up the map: if we launch it, it’s real.
How do I find my VPN server address?
Easy. Once you connect to any location in the Windscribe app, your new IP address is shown right on the screen in the app. Or, if you prefer, you can visit our IP Checker page while connected.