Vulnerability Disclosure Policy

Found a vulnerability? Let us know so we can fix it.
Introduction
We're committed to writing flawless bug-free code, however as any software engineer will understand, this is not possible in most circumstances. This is why this Vulnerability Disclosure Program exists. The following document outlines our program guidelines, what you should test and what kind of tests you should avoid. It also mentions how to report issues and the rewards for doing so.
Guidelines
The rules are simple:
Notify us as soon as possible after you discover a real or potential security issue.
Make every effort to avoid privacy violations, degradation of user experience, disruption to production systems, and destruction or manipulation of data.
Only use exploits to the extent necessary to confirm a vulnerability’s presence.
Provide us a reasonable amount of time to resolve the issue before you disclose it publicly.
Do not submit a high volume of low-quality reports.
Scope
The scope of this program includes the following:
Website - windscribe.com
API - api.windscribe.com
VPN endpoints
Windows app
MacOS app
Android app
iOS app
Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Things to Avoid
While bug hunting, please avoid the following:
DDoSing our infrastructure
Brute forcing
Social engineering
Exfiltrate large amounts of data
Our Response
After submitting a report you can expect to hear from us within 48 hrs, but usually a lot less. We will attempt to replicate the issue, and deploy a fix as soon as possible. In most cases this will happen pretty quickly, but in cases of application level vulnerabilities that require an update, it may take longer. This should go without saying, but we'll say it anyway: We won't sue you if you disclose issues to us.
Bug Bounty
If your report is verified and deemed to be an issue, you are eligible for compensation for your efforts. The actual amount solely depends on the severity of the issue as determined by us. Historically, we've paid out anywhere between $100 and $5000 for disclosed vulnerabilities.
Reporting
To disclose an issue, please email us at hello (AT) windscribe.com. You can find our PGP key here. Please be as descriptive as possible and provide exact steps to reproduce the problem.
Vulnerability Disclosure
In the event of a critical issue being discovered that has a wide impact, we will notify all affected users via 4 channels of communication: notifications inside our apps, email (if email was provided during signup), Twitter and Reddit. A full breakdown of the issue and the solution will be posted in our blog. Example voluntary disclosure.