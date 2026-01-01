FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
FuncionesPlanesAyudaIniciar sesiónObtén Windscribe

Use for Free

Generous free plans are available for those on a budget.
Use for Free
Summary
We offer an actually free plan - no throttling, no gotchas, no strings attached.
10 GB Free Data
With a confirmed email, we give all free users 10 GB free data.
Unlimited Connections
We don’t limit connections even for our free users - use Windscribe on as many personal devices as you like!
All App Features
Our apps are the exact same for our free and paid users. You won’t run into any paywalled features.
Servers in 10 Countries
Get access to server locations in 10 countries including Canada, the USA, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Germany.
Emails Optional
If you don’t provide an email when you sign up, we’ll still give you 2 GB of data every month.
Affordable Plans
If 10 GB of data is not enough, you can upgrade to Unlimited Data for as little as $3/month.
Get Windscribe Now
By the way
1
Get an extra 5 GB free data just by posting on X (formerly Twitter). Just log into your account, visit this page and follow the instructions for the tweet!
2
Remember, the VPN we provide needs an existing internet connection to work. We do not provide data, we simply encrypt and reroute your existing internet connection through our secure VPN servers.
Windscribe
DescargarRegistro de cambiosPreciosComprar merchSoporteEstadoFuncionesCódigo abiertoInvita a un amigoDNS gratisÉtica y filosofíaServidores VPN
Aplicaciones
VPN para WindowsVPN para AndroidVPN para MacVPN para LinuxVPN para ChromeVPN para FireTVVPN para FirefoxVPN para Apple TVVPN para MS EdgeVPN para HuaweiVPN para iPhoneVPN para routersWindscribe F-Droid
Empresa
Acerca de nosotrosPrivacidadTérminosVDPEmpleosBlogInformaciónGang
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited