Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi with Windscribe VPN

The simplest way to verify your VPN is working is to check for the VPN icon in your device's status bar or system tray. On most devices, you'll see a key or lock symbol indicating an active connection. Windscribe's app also displays a clear connected status with your current virtual location.
For a more definitive check, visit an IP address checking tool like Windscribe IP checker
. Your displayed location should match your VPN server location
, not your actual physical location. If you're at a Chicago
airport but your IP shows you're in New York
, that confirms your VPN is masking your true location.
Try accessing region-specific content as another practical test. If you're connected to a UK server
, you should be able to access BBC iPlayer or other UK-only services. This confirms your traffic is indeed routing through the VPN server location you've selected.