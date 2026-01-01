FuttBuxThe less you do, the more you earn. FuttBux Rewards are live. Earn now.
Windscribe
FunktionenTarifeHilfeAnmeldenWindscribe holen

Browse With a New York IP Address

Lock in a New York IP address to navigate the digital Empire State like a local. Catch the local news, manage your NY-based accounts securely, and bypass blackouts to see the opening pitch from anywhere with our fast and secure New York VPN servers.
Windscribe holenSign Up
Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for New York

Wherever you go, keep the Empire State in your digital pocket with Windscribe’s New York VPN servers.

Claim a New York IP Address

Whether it’s to watch Yankees games, follow local news, or log in to services that expect you to be in-state, Windscribe keeps your IP address rooted in the state of New York.
Claim a New York IP Address

Log Into New York Portals Anywhere

Route your connection through our servers in New York City or Buffalo so you can access CUNY, IDNYC services, or NYS Department of Labor tools without geo-blocks.
Log Into New York Portals Anywhere

Stay In-Market for NY Sports

Connect through a New York IP to stay in-market on the road, so Rangers and Knicks streams don’t get cut off just because you’re not in the New York area.
Stay In-Market for NY Sports

Watch Local TV Abroad

Take NYC news and coverage with you. Unlock ABC7 NY, keep up with PIX11, and watch SNY highlights without being shoved into generic national programming.
Watch Local TV Abroad

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Windscribe’s New York VPN servers show you ads, search rankings, and local content exactly as your target New York audience sees them.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Secure Your Data in the Concrete Jungle

From the Empire State of Mind to the Empire State of Privacy, Windscribe gives your connection skyscraper-tall security.
Encrypt Your Connection

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe secures your connection with AES-256 encryption so you can move through the internet unseen.
Browse Safely

Browse Safely

Get rid of unwanted stuff with R.O.B.E.R.T. It blocks malware, clickbait, malicious domains, and more.
Stay Secure on Free Wi-Fi

Stay Secure on Free Wi-Fi

Our Firewall keeps your data sealed tight when the VPN connection drops on unsecured networks.
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Und mehr!Und mehr!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for New York?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen

FAQs: Top Questions About New York VPN Answered

How do I change my VPN to New York?

openclose
Get Windscribe! Then, open the Windscribe app, go to our US server location list, and pick one of our servers in New York City or Buffalo. Hit Connect, then refresh whatever you’re using so it recognizes the new IP. And voilá!

How much does a VPN cost in New York?

openclose
VPN pricing isn’t really New York-specific. In general, most good paid VPNs cost about $2 to $15 USD per month, depending on the plan. At Windscribe, our plans start at $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for New York, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in New York?

openclose
Yep, VPNs are totally legal in New York City, Buffalo, and across the state. And with New York’s privacy rules getting tighter in 2025-2026 (like the New York Privacy Act proposals), a lot of people use VPNs as an extra layer of protection to cut down on tracking and make it harder for data brokers to scoop up personal info. Just remember that a VPN is a privacy tool, not a “rules don’t apply to me” button, so anything illegal without one is still illegal with one.

Which VPN has servers in New York?

openclose
Windscribe does! We have physical VPN servers in New York City and Buffalo. We also offer global servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities, solid privacy features that include a strict, independently-audited no-identifying-logs policy, browser extensions, and more.

Should NYU students and staff use a VPN on campus Wi-Fi?

openclose
If you’re on NYU Wi-Fi (or any shared network), a VPN is a solid privacy upgrade. It encrypts your connection, which helps keep things like school logins, email, cloud docs, and portal sessions harder to snoop on in dorms, libraries, cafés, and campus buildings. It’s also useful off campus when you’re bouncing between public Wi-Fi and hotspots and want your accounts to stay protected and less trackable.

Can I use a VPN browser extension in New York instead of the full app?

openclose
Yep! At Windscribe, we offer browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. They’re great for quick, browser-only privacy and fast location switching. Just note that browser extensions only cover what happens in the browser, so your other apps won’t be protected unless you use the full VPN app.

Does a VPN make online poker safer in New York?

openclose
Yes, but it primarily serves as a personal security layer rather than a legal workaround. Real-money online poker remains unregulated in New York, though lawmakers have reintroduced bills like SB 2614 to change this. Because no state-licensed platforms currently exist, many New Yorkers choose to play on offshore sites. Using a VPN like Windscribe on these platforms makes your experience safer by wrapping your connection in encryption, which is critical for protecting your login credentials, deposit details, and residential address from being intercepted on unsecured networks. However, you must be aware of the functional risks when using a VPN for gambling. Most major poker platforms, and nearly all regulated ones in neighboring states like New Jersey, use GeoComply technology to detect and block VPN use, ensuring players are in a legal jurisdiction. If a site's terms of service prohibit VPNs, using one can lead to your account being flagged, your funds being frozen, or a permanent ban. While a VPN is an excellent tool for general privacy and protecting your financial transactions from local snoopers, it is not a magic button for bypassing the complex geographical restrictions enforced by modern gaming sites.

How does a VPN affect The New York Times experience and privacy?

openclose
The New York Times (like most sites) uses location signals to tailor things like regional sections and ads. A VPN can make your location less obvious by masking your IP, which can reduce some location-based personalization. It can also help if a network blocks news sites, since filtering is harder when your traffic is inside an encrypted tunnel. And if you’re logging in or paying on public Wi-Fi, a VPN adds an extra layer of protection against Wi-Fi snooping.
Windscribe
DownloadÄnderungsprotokollPreiseMerch kaufenSupportStatusFunktionenOpen SourceFreunde werbenKostenloses DNSEthik und PhilosophieVPN-Server
Apps
VPN für WindowsVPN für AndroidVPN für MacVPN für LinuxVPN für ChromeVPN für FireTVVPN für FirefoxVPN für Apple TVVPN für MS EdgeVPN für HuaweiVPN für iPhoneVPN für RouterWindscribe F-Droid
Unternehmen
Über unsDatenschutzNutzungsbedingungenVDPJobsBlogInfoGang
Windscribe logo
YouTube
Reddit
Discord
Twitter
Telegram
Instagram
TikTok
© 2026 Windscribe Limited