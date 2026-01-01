Free, Fast, & Secure VPN for Android

Yes, Android comes with a built-in VPN feature, but it’s pretty basic. It supports protocols like PPTP and L2TP/IPSec, but if you want more security, speed, and features like split tunneling or advanced encryption, a third-party VPN like Windscribe is the way to go.
Does Windscribe VPN for Android keep logs?
Not a chance, we’re a completely log-free VPN. Privacy is our #1 priority.
Should I Use a VPN on Android?
Absolutely. Using a VPN on your Android device enhances your online privacy, secures your connection on public Wi-Fi, and helps you access content from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re banking, streaming, or just browsing, a VPN encrypts your data and keeps your activity safe from prying eyes. While Android has a built-in VPN, for top-tier security, speed, and features like ad blocking or split tunneling, a third-party VPN is the smarter choice.
Is a Free Android VPN safe to use?
While we can’t speak for the rest of the VPN industry, your data is safe when you choose Windscribe. We put our money where our mouth is and completely open-sourced our Android app to prove it.
Where can I use the Windscribe VPN Android App?
You can use Windscribe for Android around the world! The app is available in multiple languages and can be downloaded around the globe. Supported languages include (but not limited to): French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Swedish, Dutch, Polish, and Portuguese.
Can I use Windscribe VPN on multiple devices?
We have an unlimited device policy, as long as you don’t abuse it (looking at you, hackers).
TLDR; Windscribe facilitates delivery of messages by electronic transmission, as well as private message (packet) delivery over the encrypted tunnel from the client to one of our servers.