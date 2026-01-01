Websites block specific IP addresses for several reasons related to security, business operations, and legal compliance.
Security teams frequently blacklist IPs showing suspicious patterns like multiple failed login attempts, content scraping, or DDoS attack participation.
Some sites implement geographic IP blocks to comply with licensing agreements or international trade restrictions.
E-commerce platforms might restrict addresses from regions with high fraud rates to protect their business.
Forums and social platforms block IPs associated with spam, harassment, or policy violations to maintain community standards.
Government agencies or financial institutions often restrict access to approved IP ranges as a security measure.
Sometimes temporary blocks occur when an IP generates unusually high traffic volumes, triggering automated abuse-prevention systems.
These practices help maintain service quality and security, though they occasionally impact legitimate users sharing blocked IPs.