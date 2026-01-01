Browse the Web With a California IP Address

Yes, it is 100% legal to use a VPN in California. In fact, since the California Delete Act (SB 362)
began its full rollout in 2026, many residents have started using VPNs as a proactive way to exercise their digital rights by preventing data brokers from harvesting their information in the first place. Additionally, while the state recently passed the Digital Age Assurance Act (AB 1043)
, which requires devices to send age signals to apps starting in 2027, using a VPN remains a standard and encouraged security practice for protecting your data on public Wi-Fi or avoiding ISP tracking. As always, while the software is a legal tool for privacy, it does not grant immunity for illegal acts. Remember that anything prohibited by California law without a VPN remains illegal while using one.